Missing 14-year-old girl found safe and well

Published: 2:54 PM June 14, 2021

Missing 14-year-old Serena Oduka has been found safe and well. - Credit: Herts Police

A 14-year-old girl reported missing on Sunday has been found safe and well.

Hertfordshire Police issued a call for people to help find Serena Oduka on Monday morning who had been missing since 11am the day before.

Miss Oduka was missing from the Welwyn Garden City area, but it was thought she might be in the Norwich area.

Officers were becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare, until they confirmed she had been found.

Serena, who was missing from #WelwynGardenCity, has been found safe and well.



Thank you to all those who shared our appeal. 👍 pic.twitter.com/d6VUuogXTN — Herts Police ⚽ (@HertsPolice) June 14, 2021

Herts Police took to social media to announce the news, thanking all those who had shared their appeal.