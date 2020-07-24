Search

‘Integral to the village’ - Community group formed in lockdown set to continue

PUBLISHED: 19:06 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:06 24 July 2020

The Hethersett village sign. Picture: Submitted

Archant

An initiative introduced to help people during lockdown is likely to become a permanent part of village life even when the threat from the virus is over.

Hethersett Hearts was initially founded as a community group to support South Norfolk Council in helping the elderly, vulnerable and those self-isolating during the pandemic.

The group continued to evolve and it is hoped to establish it as a permanent support group after the pandemic as an “integral part of the village.”

And the pledge from organisers is “Hethersett Hearts is here to stay and we want to help.”

The group will be looking to support families and individuals in the village and the local area who need help in their everyday lives.

This could include picking up shopping, posting mail, helping with chores, speaking on the telephone, putting weekly bins out, picking up prescriptions and urgent supplies and even providing contact details where people can get help on various worries and concerns.

Anyone interested in joining Hethersett Hearts or finding out more about the initiative can telephone 07716769124 or email hethersetthearts@outlook.com. The group also has a Facebook page.

