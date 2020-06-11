Search

Advanced search

How Lowestoft’s pharmacies are keeping people safe during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 June 2020

Tracey Johnston, Michelle Stoneman, and Stacie Wright behind the counter at East Point Pharmacy, Kirkley Mill Campus. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

Tracey Johnston, Michelle Stoneman, and Stacie Wright behind the counter at East Point Pharmacy, Kirkley Mill Campus. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

Archant

With the uncertainty of lockdown looming it was not surprising most people decided to collect medicines for themselves, loved ones and some volunteered to collect for strangers over the same few weeks leading to increased demand leading to some Pharmacies increased opening hours.

Kayleigh Gowing, Hannah Eastell, Rachel Procter, Tara Riches and Michelle Neary at the Well Pharmacy on Westwood Avenue. PHOTO: Jessica DanielsKayleigh Gowing, Hannah Eastell, Rachel Procter, Tara Riches and Michelle Neary at the Well Pharmacy on Westwood Avenue. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

Recent data from the NHS shows a record high in prescription items being dispensed in March of this year, with 92 million, an increase of 10 million in comparison to March 2019.

With the virus spreading in the UK, Pharmacies put measures in place measures to keep staff and customers safe.

Peripatetic pharmacist Nagwa Todross, 60, who works part-time in multiple Pharmacies in the region, said: “Most of the pharmacies I’ve worked in implemented the NHS Guidelines as they arrived.

You may also want to watch:

“We have a screen fitted at the counter to help minimise the contact and spread of the virus from droplets, some pharmacies even have a basin and ask costumers to wash their hands before they come in the pharmacy or handsanitiser and also we have allowed only a maximum, depending on the size of the pharmacy, of one to four costumers at one time so that also helps to keep social distancing.

“We have also received all the PPE provided by NHS England which includes wearing an apron, gloves and mask and we have some visors as well, when we believe it’s necessary. It’s really quite good.”

Mrs Todross said at the start there was a period where she had a lot of “anxiety regarding the contact with everyone and the patients as well as always remembering to have a two-metre distance.”

The government guideline of two metre social distancing can be difficult to achieve in small pharmacy environments and instead some companies resort to wearing masks in the work environment.

Tara Riches, pharmacist manager at Well Pharmacy, Westwood Avenue. PHOTO: Jessica DanielsTara Riches, pharmacist manager at Well Pharmacy, Westwood Avenue. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

Mrs Todross also assured those who were nervous to come to the pharmacy, saying: “There is a lot of guidelines being implemented in pharmacies and we make sure that customers are safe when they come to our pharmacy.

“As long as they comply with what is required of them, they should be at minimal risk. There is plenty of signage, posters, places where they can stand, tape on the ground, a lot of things that will be obvious and clear to them if they read all the notices and the signs.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Peaceful Black Lives Matter protest takes place in King’s Lynn

Protesters marched around The Walks in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Wild ambition to turn East Anglia into one of the world’s greatest nature reserves

The WildEast project aims to inspire nature recovery across East Anglia - including the possibility of reintroducing species such as the lynx. Photograph: Erwin Van Maanen

Why is this village memorial in Norfolk being targeted by ‘topple the racists’?

Southern Rhodesia memorial in Southrepps. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City player tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League restart

Norwich City have confirmed that an unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: PA Wire

Why is this village memorial in Norfolk being targeted by ‘topple the racists’?

Southern Rhodesia memorial in Southrepps. Picture: Evelyn Simak/Geograph

How Lowestoft’s pharmacies are keeping people safe during coronavirus pandemic

Tracey Johnston, Michelle Stoneman, and Stacie Wright behind the counter at East Point Pharmacy, Kirkley Mill Campus. PHOTO: Jessica Daniels

‘The city has come together really nicely’ - Norwich businesses feeling confident about reopening

Angela Stephenson, manager of The Natural Food Store on Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Shops reopening: Here’s what your town is doing to keep people safe

EDP Shop Local campaign. Church Street, Attleborough.
Drive 24