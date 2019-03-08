'Hero' paper boy, 13, battled to save 91-year-old who collapsed in driveway

Finn Blazer, now 14, pictured with mum Sue Blazer, has been commended for trying to save the life of a woman he found collapsed on his paper round. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

A teenager fought a life-and-death battle to resuscitate a 91-year-old woman who he found collapsed on the driveway of her home as he delivered her morning paper.

Finn Blazer, a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, was out on his paper round in November last year when he came across the unconscious woman in the driveway at one of the houses on his route.

Finn Blazer, a pupil at Thorpe St Andrew School, was out on his paper round in November last year when he came across the unconscious woman in the driveway at one of the houses on his route.

The now 14-year-old called for an ambulance and waited with the woman, who lived alone, carrying out chest compressions for 20 minutes until paramedics arrived - which he had been taught in primary school.

Now the youngster has been awarded a top national honour from the Royal Humane Society for his efforts to save the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Finn, of School Avenue, Thorpe, said: "She was in her front drive. It was dark so I didn't know if it was her or not but then I realised it was her and I didn't really know what to do."

The call handler told him to check the woman's breathing and to try talking to her, but he got no response.

The call handler told him to check the woman's breathing and to try talking to her, but he got no response.

"I was trying everything," he added.

"I was just worried about her - it was shocking. They walked me through it and kept on talking to me."

And after the paramedics arrived on the scene, the quick-thinking teenager even completed the rest of his deliveries.

Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “He was a true hero and richly deserves the award he is to receive.” Photo: RHS Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society, said: “He was a true hero and richly deserves the award he is to receive.” Photo: RHS

He said: "They laid her on the floor and put something over her and I went inside with one of them.

"I finished my paper round and went home and when I was coming back around I saw another ambulance.

"I didn't go to school that day and a police officer came that afternoon and explained.

"They said she fell over and froze, and she died the night before.

"The ambulance man had told us she had died but they didn't say when."

And the youngster added: "I'm good now but I still think about her."

His mum Sue Blazer, 52, said it was "humbling" to see her son recognised for his actions, adding: "We were just really worried about the impact on him - he was only 13 then."

And she said Finn's family, including dad Kevin, 49, and brothers Sol, 18, and Angus, 16, were "very pleased and proud" to see him commended.

"I think he had a very level head," she said.

"He was only thinking about the lady - to call the ambulance and wait until they came, and to do CPR as well.

"That's a quite a big thing for a 13-year-old. It's very humbling to have your son do all of that." Finn is set to receive a certificate of commendation from the Royal Humane Society (RHS), a top national body for honouring bravery in the saving of human life, after Norfolk Police put his name forward for an award.

Andrew Chapman, RHS secretary, said: "Finn was a credit to all teenagers in the way he handled what must have been a terrible and harrowing experience for him.

"He reacted in a cool, calm and collected manner which many adults would have found difficult to maintain given the circumstances.

"He was a true hero and richly deserves the award he is to receive."

And the officers who nominated him also heaped praise on the way he handled the situation.

Their recommendation to the society stated: "For a 13-year-old to act in such a calm manner and to perform CPR shows great character and is often not seen enough in today's society."

No date has yet been fixed for the presentation of the award but it is expected to take place in the near future.