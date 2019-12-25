Search

Advanced search

'Christmas is ruined' - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren's presents

PUBLISHED: 13:48 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 25 December 2019

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Margaret Plenty spent £300 on presents for her eight grandchildren. Picture; Margaret Plenty

Archant

A Norwich grandmother says Christmas has been ruined due to a courier failing to deliver £300 worth of stocking presents.

Ms Plenty sent eight packages through Hermes but only two have been delivered. Picture: Margaret PlentyMs Plenty sent eight packages through Hermes but only two have been delivered. Picture: Margaret Plenty

On November 30, Margaret Plenty, 75, from Little Plumstead spent £46 on a Hermes courier to deliver eight Christmas parcels to three addresses in both Leeds and Devon.

But as of Christmas Eve only two parcels, which contained Christmas stockings for Ms Plenty's eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, had been delivered.

The missing deliveries were filled with baby clothes, blankets, princess dressing up clothes, cardigans, dolls and a host of other gifts, costing around £300 in total.

Hermes have agreed to pay £100 as a goodwill gesture.

Ms Plenty said: "It has spoilt Christmas for me and my family and the whole thing has been dreadful. I have been on the verge of tears the whole time.

"There has been no reason for them not to be delivered. I would understand if one had not been delivered as things happen but six is just ridiculous and not fair. I just want to know where they are.

You may also want to watch:

"I am most upset about my three-year-old great grandchild as now she will get nothing from me."

Ms Plenty has contacted Hermes multiple times for the past three weeks and said she has received no information on the missing six parcels.

She added: "Even Christmas Eve I have spent contacting various people which is just depressing when normally I would be getting excited and prepping Christmas day.

"Every year I enjoy the build-up to Christmas the most but the festive spirit has just been broken.

"Every time I have called up I have also spent at least an hour and a half on the phone and it's difficult to get through to anyone, which has just been frustrating and a waste of time."

Ms Plenty said she had used Hermes many times and had never had problems before.

A spokesperson for Hermes said: "We would like to apologise to Ms Plenty and assure her that we will be fully investigating this matter.

"As she booked her delivery through an independent third party reseller then all compensation claims will need to go through them however, in this instance, we will do this on her behalf. We also be providing her with £100 as a goodwill gesture."

Most Read

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

13 Norfolk walks to try over Christmas and New Year

The Felbrigg trail is one of the winter Norfolk walks you should try over Christmas and New Year Credit: Supplied by Norfolk County Council

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant

Most Read

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Serious three-vehicle crash closes part of A47

The A47 has been closed near King's Lynn after a serious collision Picture: Chris Bishop

WEIRD NORFOLK hunt the Beast of the A1075 near Thetford after a raft of recent ‘Bigfoot’ sightings

Thetford Forest on the A1075, where Bigfoot has been sighted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Florist closes down because ‘people buy cheap supermarket flowers’

Natalie Marshall, who is closing her florist business. Pic: Flowers at the Forge.

Car boot sellers’ final farewell after 35 years at Norfolk’s longest-running site

Banham Car Boot held its final sale after 35 years in business. Philip Robinson has been a loyal customer who has visited the site every Sunday since the mid 1980's . Photo: Philip Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Royal Family arrive at Sandringham church for Christmas service as crowds cheer them on

The Prince of Wales with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Christmas miracle’ as four escape this car without serious injuries

A heavily damaged Nissan on the A47 at Middleton. Picture: King's Lynn Police

All the pictures of the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas in Norfolk

Prince George and Princess Charlotte after attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday December 25, 2019. See PA story ROYAL Christmas. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

More than 30 people spending Christmas morning in police cells

More than 30 people are in custody on Christmas morning Photo:Emily Prince

Is Norwich getting a new Prezzo or Loch Fyne restaurant?

The Bonmarche store in Norwich which is still open and trading. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists