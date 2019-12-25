'Christmas is ruined' - Courier fails to deliver £300 worth of grandchildren's presents

A Norwich grandmother says Christmas has been ruined due to a courier failing to deliver £300 worth of stocking presents.

On November 30, Margaret Plenty, 75, from Little Plumstead spent £46 on a Hermes courier to deliver eight Christmas parcels to three addresses in both Leeds and Devon.

But as of Christmas Eve only two parcels, which contained Christmas stockings for Ms Plenty's eight grandchildren and one great grandchild, had been delivered.

The missing deliveries were filled with baby clothes, blankets, princess dressing up clothes, cardigans, dolls and a host of other gifts, costing around £300 in total.

Hermes have agreed to pay £100 as a goodwill gesture.

Ms Plenty said: "It has spoilt Christmas for me and my family and the whole thing has been dreadful. I have been on the verge of tears the whole time.

"There has been no reason for them not to be delivered. I would understand if one had not been delivered as things happen but six is just ridiculous and not fair. I just want to know where they are.

"I am most upset about my three-year-old great grandchild as now she will get nothing from me."

Ms Plenty has contacted Hermes multiple times for the past three weeks and said she has received no information on the missing six parcels.

She added: "Even Christmas Eve I have spent contacting various people which is just depressing when normally I would be getting excited and prepping Christmas day.

"Every year I enjoy the build-up to Christmas the most but the festive spirit has just been broken.

"Every time I have called up I have also spent at least an hour and a half on the phone and it's difficult to get through to anyone, which has just been frustrating and a waste of time."

Ms Plenty said she had used Hermes many times and had never had problems before.

A spokesperson for Hermes said: "We would like to apologise to Ms Plenty and assure her that we will be fully investigating this matter.

"As she booked her delivery through an independent third party reseller then all compensation claims will need to go through them however, in this instance, we will do this on her behalf. We also be providing her with £100 as a goodwill gesture."