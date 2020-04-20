Here to Help directory: Where you can get help during coronavirus lockdown
PUBLISHED: 09:02 23 April 2020
Our “Here to Help” campaign has been launched to highlight the great work being done by these inspiring people, communities and organisations, in the hope that as many people as possible will feel reassured and supported during these difficult times.
Here is an extensive directory of all the great initiatives that we have heard about so far
this list will be updated as and when we hear about more:
Age Connected, Great Yarmouth
The charity has closed its ACORN Centre and its Age Connected lunch groups closed from Friday, March 20. Staff will offer information and support. Call 01493 262051.
Amy Louise Taylor
Mrs Taylor lives in Swaffham and is happy to talk to anyone over the phone who is in need of some human contact. You can call her on 07496570528.
Attleborough Viral Kindness
The volunteer group has set up a helpline for anyone in the town or nearby villages who needs help during lockdown. Call 01953 686538, the line is open between 8am and 8pm every day.
Bradenham Parish Council
The authority has set up a community support scheme to help the vulnerable and those self isolating in the village, with a team of 20 volunteers who are either acting as a contact point taking requests or carrying out tasks such as shopping, medication collection, dog walking, posting letters or providing wellbeing phone calls. For more information call coordinator Teresa on 07748156680..
Branfords Bar and Restaurant, Caister
Using the hashtag #viralkindness, Branfords is offering help with shopping and any general errands as well as friendly phone call for those self-isolating in the rural area. The venue is also helping to launch Whelan Meals on Wheels, offering home-cooked meals for £8 per person for two courses. Contact Branfords on 01493 720400.
Carbrooke Action Group
The group assists with shopping, banking or postal transactions and prescriptions. It started as an intiative by St Peter and St Paul Church but is attracting helpers throughout the community. If you can help or if you need help, call Mark Ward on 07935334610 or email mgward05@aol.com.
Chatterbox, the Norwich Talking Newspaper
Chatterbox is continuing to produce its weekly summaries of the week’s news, including stories from the Eastern Daily Press and a summary of the latest edition of Norfolk magazine. These can be heard as podcasts on the Chatterbox website www.cbtn.org.uk. They can also be by calling 01603 327789.
Coastal Group, North Norfolk
Those who need halp can use a network of DBS-checked volunteers, who can help with delivering shopping or medication, taking post or simply chatting over the phone. Help is available in Bacton, Happisburgh, Hempstead with Eccles and Lessingham, Ridlington, Sea Palling with Waxham, Walcott and Witton. Call the Rev Catherine Dobson on 01692 650359 and leave a message to be called back.
Community Action Norwich
While their usual charitable activities have been forced to stop due to the lockdown, they are still offering help to the vulnerable in the NR1 2 and NR4 6 areas. Community outreach manager Duane Elkins says they are helping with shopping, picking up medication and “if there is anything else we can help with, we will”. Call 01603 617771.
Cov-19 Mutual Aid, Norwich
A Facebook page has been set up. It says its goal is to organise help and support for the local community, in particular the most vulnerable.
Doing it the Peddars Way
The Facebook group, set up by Don Saunders, Sarah Green and Natalie Copeman, aims to promote positivity and creativity by encouraging members to share their activities during isolation and inspire others.
Downham Home and Garden
The store has handed out more than 100 food boxes to NHS workers. They put together food parcels of vegetables, eggs and sweets for local “incredible NHS workers” to show their thanks and appreciation for that they are doing. They are currently offering a phone order and collection service. Call 01366 381190.
Ed Colman
The councillor for Swaffham has made himself available to people in the community who need help accessing Norfolk County Council services. Mr Colman said: “I have had residents contact me about accessing Norfolk County Council’s services during this period and we are doing all we can to keep those front line services operational.” You can email Ed.colman.cllr@norfolk.gov.uk or call 07940 406356.
Edward Connolly
The councillor for the Yare and All Saints division is offering to contact Norfolk County Council on people’s behalf if they have an issue which needs resolving. He is also working with parish councils in Bradenham, Shipdham, Saham Toney, Scoulton, Whinburgh and Westfield, Yaxham, Garveston/Reymerston/Thuxton, Cranworth, Hardingham, Rocklands, Little Ellingham and Great Ellingham. Email ed.connolly.cllr@norfolk.gov.uk.
Estateducation
The firm has altered two of their properties
No.82 The Unthank and No.10 The Abbey
to make them self-contained, self-isolated serviced apartments in the hope of assisting those needing to come and stay in the area.
Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, South Walsham
They are offering free delivery in the South Walsham area for items off the tearoom menu and from its ‘essential essentials’ provisions shop. For more information contact general manager Louise on 01603 270449 or 07887683731.
Great Yarmouth Borough Mutual Aid Covid-19
A group for people living in Great Yarmouth either in need of support or looking to help others during the Covid-19 pandemic. The group aims to assist those at particular risk by helping them to access food (cooking or going shopping), toiletries, completing errands or simply offering phone calls.
Happisburgh Road Stores
The shop is offering free home deliveries in the North Walsham area for anyone who needs one. Staff promise to do their best to help if you call 01692 406629.
Hellesdon Helping Hands
A Facebook group has been created. Admin say that it was created so that people in the area can request or offer support during the coronavirus emergency.
Helping Hands Relief Childcare
UEA medical students have had teaching suspended, so they are offering to help NHS workers with childcare. Organisers say that the purpose of the group is “to try to offer support and practical help to healthcare workers who need assistance”.
Hingham Helpers
A group offering a range of services including shopping, picking up supplies and dog walking. Call Victoria on 07557235117 or Jo on 07895711461.
Horsford Helpers
In Horsford, people have started offering assistance to others, including with their shopping, collecting prescriptions or offering a telephone call.
Kate Wood
A child and adolescent counsellor, Kate has set up mental health Instagram account @_moodstuff to help support young people anxious about the current situation. She posts resources and links and helps ensure they are positive and safe.
Knapton Angels
Led by the parish council, a volunteer group of parishioners is offering to help vulnerable and self-isolating people in the parish by collecting prescriptions, vital groceries and supplies and offering to post important parcels and letters. Call 01263 363456 or email angels@knaptonvillage.org.
Looking after Ludham
Operated by Churches Together in Ludham and Ludham Parish Council, the scheme provides a food and drink ordering and delivery service and is based on the existing Ludham Village Car Scheme which continues to take villagers without transport to their medical appointments and collects/delivers prescriptions. Villagers can get help by phoning 01692 511511.
Lowestoft United against Covid-19
A cross-party group which is offering support in any way it can. The Facebook page posts information and ways to keep up spirits high during isolation.
Mattishall Volunteer Hub
Connecting volunteers with the isolated and vulnerable living in the area. Services include prescription collection and drop off, local shopping, collecting orders, posting mail, social contact telephone calls and dog walking. Call Helen on 07940 764588.
Morrisons, Wymondham
The supermarket is helping to restock local foodbanks during the outbreak, thanks to additional deliveries of food produced by Morrisons foodmaking sites, and is distributing more food from its store. Allison O’Neill, community champion at Morrisons Wymondham, said: “We know food banks are finding life very difficult and running our manufacturing sites for an extra hour each day to help restock them is the right decision at this time.”
Naturopathic Alphas, Lowestoft
The firm is providing free wellbeing packs through email to frontline workers and those who are either newly unemployed or working remotely across Norfolk and Waveney.
Nice and Reliable Gardening and Fencing Services, Gorleston
The firm is offering to help elderly customers with their shopping if they have been told to stay indoors. Manager Nathan Yaxley said that he would do his “utmost to source what is required and deliver it free of charge as a thank you for being a customer. Call 01493 285016 or 07445803556 for more information.
Norwich Cat Sitting Services
The group is offering a Pet to Vet service for those who are self-isolating, but whose cats need to be taken to the vet for routine checkups, vaccinations or emergency treatment.
Oaklands Hotel, Norwich
The hotel is providing free bedrooms for frontline workers and carers, and its steak restaurant Michaels is offering to deliver free hot dinners to those who are over 70 or struggling in Thorpe and the surrounding areas. Call 01603 715232 for more information.
Online music lessons
A piano teacher in Gorleston is teaching free music lessons online for children up to eight-years-old, live from the piano house in Gorleston twice a day. Call Nicole on 07542 359202.
Paul Towers Plumbing and Heating, Fakenham
Will be offering free of charge emergency call-outs to those who are elderly or vulnerable in Fakenham and surrounding villages. Call 01328 863664.
Quality Indian and Bangladeshi Takeaway, Heartsease
The takeaway is offering a free curry and rice or naan bread to NHS staff who show a valid NHS card on collection.
Salhouse, Rackheath, Little Plumstead, Woodbastwick, Blofield Heath Covid-19 Volunteers
The Facebook group was set up on March 14. Organiser James Watts said: “It has 160 volunteers and three village coordinators for Salhouse, Rackheath and the Plumsteads and is there for those in the six villages who are vulnerable or high-risk and need food or medication deliveries, or a friendly telephone chat.” Call Colin on 07856 989351 for Salhouse, Ian on 07415 182640 for Rackheath or Tess on 07837 869794 for the Plumsteads. Call group admin James Watts on 07814 292579.
Sarah Wollerton and Caroline Lloyd
The teachers, from Framlingham Earl School and Wymondham College respectively, have made
more than 450 visors for medical staff, and are now making PPE for East Anglian Air Ambulance crews.
Saxlingham Volunteers
The group is offering to help people in Saxlingham Nethergate (NR15) with shopping, collecting medication or a friendly chat over the phone. For help, call 01508 498644, text 07939 504896 or email saxlinghamvolunteers@gmail.com.
Somerleyton Parish Council
The council has set up a hotline with local telecomms company Liquid11 to allow residents in isolation to contact a team of volunteer support workers at the parish council to organise hot food, a chat, or shopping deliveries. You can visit Liquid11’s website for more information about setting up your own hotline.
Soul Foundation
The charity is aiming to deliver 130,000 meals a month across the city as part of ongoing plans to support those living in food poverty. It is expanding its food hub to support those currently and in future unable to access food due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Springwood King’s Lynn Covid-19 Mutual Aid
A Facebook page, has been set up to coordinate and organising support for the most vulnerable and isolated in the community during the Covid-19 outbreak. The group description states: “We recognise that everyone is at risk of being affected by this pandemic, but that a pandemic doesn’t hit everyone equally. That’s why we’re organising to support the most vulnerable, including the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions, during the outbreak.”
Steffan Aquarone
The Norfolk county councillor is hosting a ‘virtual coffee morning’ at 7.30am every weekday for people to have a chat if they want to. Visit https://zoom.us/j/5264336282 via a web browser to join, or contact steffanaquarone@gmail.com for more information.
Steve Cheshire, Heritage House Wells
Mr Cheshire has been making meals, shopping and offering other assistance to elderly and vulnerable people in the Wells, Fakenham and Burnhams areas.
Swaffham Emergency Action
The group is asking the community to donate essential items, treats and games, ideally collected in shoe boxes. They will then be donated to people in need. Items can be donated to the White Hart, or the team can collect them. People in need can contact the White Hart on 01760 724295.
Swaffham Relief in Need
Relief in Need was created to provide financial assistance to residents of Swaffham who at times find themselves in need of help.
The Burston Crown
The 438-year-old pub has become a village shop and is offering to deliver supplies and meals in the village and neighbouring Shimpling. It will allow villagers to buy food essentials and even toilet rolls for those who cannot get into the bigger shops. For more information, call 01379 741257.
The Living Studio, Norwich
The community hub, together with Adat Yeshua synagogue and Norwich City Council, have set up a food bank at the back of the synagogue building on Essex Street. Volunteers are ensuring food and medication is collected and delivered, while also manning the studio space for those who are desperate for food parcels in the NR2 area.
The Marlpit, free community magazine
The publication, covering Coltishall, Horstead and surrounding parishes, is now available online
with details of local activities, helpers, and news during the pandemic. The print version has been suspended, but the online version can be found online at www.themarlpit.co.uk and in the Horstead and Coltishall, and Wroxham and Hoveton groups on Facebook. Send local news to compilation@themarlpit.com or call Paul on 01603 738582.
The Railway Tavern, Dereham
Owner Paul Sandford has teamed up with Age UK to put together care packages for vulnerable people in the district. Mr Sandford will be offering free delivery to anyone aged 70 or above or in care facilities on food from his fish and chip shop.
The White Hart, Swaffham
The pub has launched ‘Hart to Home’, a home delivery service of pre-ordered, home-cooked meals to anyone who wants them. The meals will cost £5 each and delivery is free. The service will be provided between 11am and 9pm daily. Call 01760 724295 or email info@whitehartswaffham to place an order.
Thurlton Community Shop
Run by volunteers, the shop is providing a free delivery service to anyone who needs it in the local area. Call 07555516188 between 9am and midday Monday to Saturday.
Top of the Crop, Coltishall
The shop is offering free home deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables. They have also teamed up with Hewitt and Grant butchers to offer joint delivery. Call 01603 736736 to place an order, leaving a name and a contact number.
Uggeshall Coronavirus Neighbour Support
A Facebook page has been set up by a group of volunteers to support isolated and lonely members of the community. Support being offered includes telephone calls and collection of provisions or medication for those in isolation.
Village Information Network, Holme-next-the-Sea
The long-established email-based system holds a list of parishioners who have offered to help with shopping, collecting prescriptions, dog walking and other services. Administrator Tony Foster said that they are “ready to respond to any call for help from our locals”.
Wacton Resilience Group
The group has been formed to help local parishioners with collecting medication, basic food shopping, a telephone befriending service, providing a hot meal, walking the dog, taking people to doctors and to the hospital if needed. They also provide a leaflet with all the necessary phone and email numbers on plus valuable information on the virus. Email gary.m1@me.com.
Walcott, Bacton and Happisburgh Flood Support and Help Group
The group has a team of volunteers ready to assist where needed in Walcott, Bacton and Happisburgh, including shopping for food and essential items, collecting prescriptions or giving advice. Call 07586554824 or visit their Facebook page, which includes a ‘chat group’.
Walcott Community Resilience Group
Their team of helpers is delivering a ‘Here to Help’ postcard to every property in Walcott. All helpers are issued with an ID card.
We Are Harling
The scheme, organised by Harling Parish Council, has a team of 80 volunteers which has taken more than 120 calls for help in East, West and Middle Harling over the last few weeks. Volunteers can help with picking up shopping, prescriptions, taking post, dog walking or even just lending a friendly ear for a chat over the phone. Parishioners can call 07936 305761.
Wensum Residents Association
The group has a team of nearly 100 volunteers who are carrying out tasks such as prescription collections, shopping and reassuring conversations for people in need in the Dereham Rd, Old Palace Rd and Waterworks Rd areas of Norwich. They can be contacted by emailing wensumresidents@gmail.com or calling Liam Calvert on 07734428794 at a reasonable hour.
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
WATN has had to take emergency action to ensure that its audio news and information service for visually impaired people is sustained. By using available technology, it has been possible to continue the service, which can be accessed via the charity’s website www.watn.org.uk. Click on “Listen to News”. Anyone interested in offering help as a volunteer content compiler or virtual sound recording technician can call Tony Vale on 01953 605434 or email tony@valemail.eu.
Yaxham Cares
A volunteer group of local parish residents set up to help those in need. They can help with picking up shopping or posting mail, picking up urgent supplies and prescriptions and providing community car scheme trips to medical appointments. Email yaxhamcares@gmail.com for more information.
