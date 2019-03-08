Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I'm here, I'm queer, now take me to Hellesdon'- catchy slogan turned into Norwich Pride merchandise

PUBLISHED: 20:30 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:30 16 August 2019

Norwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: Redbubble

Norwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: Redbubble

Archant

The organisers of Norwich Pride have created a line of tongue-in-cheek merchandise inspired by a bus driver accused of homophobia.

Norwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: RedbubbleNorwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: Redbubble

The range of merchandise was unveiled yesterday and includes t-shirts and mugs emblazoned with the slogan "I'm here, I'm queer, now take me to Hellesdon and back" in bold rainbow letters.

It comes after bus passenger Rebecca Sears claimed a Konectbus driver insisted on swapping buses on Tuesday, as the one he was in "promoted homosexuality" and he refused to drive it.

She said he was referring to the vehicle's service number, which was designed to feature the colours of the gay pride rainbow flag.

The bus driver has since been suspended, pending a full investigation.

Norwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: RedbubbleNorwich Pride have launched a line of merchandise inspired by a bus driver refusing to drive a rainbow bus. Photo: Redbubble

You may also want to watch:

Founder and trustee of Norwich Pride Julie Bremner, who first said the now-famous phrase in an interview with ITV Anglia earlier this week, was intended to be a fun way of dealing with the incident.

She said: "Humour is a great way of undermining negative negativity and helps unite us, which is very important. At the end of the day this is one person and we need to keep it in perspective.

"This type of prejudiced view is exactly why we started Norwich Pride in 2009, to ensure homophobia is challenged and the city is safe and inclusive for all.

Founder and trustee of Norwich Pride, Julie Bremner, said the merchandise was a bit of fun with a serious message. Photo: Julie BremneFounder and trustee of Norwich Pride, Julie Bremner, said the merchandise was a bit of fun with a serious message. Photo: Julie Bremne

"We are pleased to see the bus company take action following this complaint."

The items are available via online gift shop Redbubble, with 10pc of all proceeds going to Norwich Pride.

As well as t-shirts and mugs, fans of the line can bag themselves greetings cards, bedding, framed prints and phone cases, featuring the catchy slogan.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

15 famous people who live in Norfolk

Celebs In Norfolk Photo: PA IMAGES

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coastal spot named as one of Attenborough’s favourite places to visit in the world

Sir David Attenborough (C) David Parry/PA Wire

Driver’s anger at confusion over ‘free’ car park after £100 fine

The car park on Bridge Road. Photo: Matthew Nixon

‘He went to work and never came home’ - widow shares grief at losing husband to sudden death syndrome on motorway

Sue Hales lost her husband Philip to sudden death syndrome last year. Pictured, Mrs Hales with a photo from their first date in 1980. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Teenage hacker who targeted ‘high profile’ Instagram accounts ordered to hand over £400,000

Elliott Gunton was given 20 months in prison for computer hacking offences. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Deeba given the all-clear following long battle with cancer

The family of Harry Deeba announced the youngster is showing no evidence of disease following a two battle with cancer. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists