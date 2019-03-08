'I'm here, I'm queer, now take me to Hellesdon'- catchy slogan turned into Norwich Pride merchandise

The organisers of Norwich Pride have created a line of tongue-in-cheek merchandise inspired by a bus driver accused of homophobia.

The range of merchandise was unveiled yesterday and includes t-shirts and mugs emblazoned with the slogan "I'm here, I'm queer, now take me to Hellesdon and back" in bold rainbow letters.

It comes after bus passenger Rebecca Sears claimed a Konectbus driver insisted on swapping buses on Tuesday, as the one he was in "promoted homosexuality" and he refused to drive it.

She said he was referring to the vehicle's service number, which was designed to feature the colours of the gay pride rainbow flag.

The bus driver has since been suspended, pending a full investigation.

Founder and trustee of Norwich Pride Julie Bremner, who first said the now-famous phrase in an interview with ITV Anglia earlier this week, was intended to be a fun way of dealing with the incident.

She said: "Humour is a great way of undermining negative negativity and helps unite us, which is very important. At the end of the day this is one person and we need to keep it in perspective.

"This type of prejudiced view is exactly why we started Norwich Pride in 2009, to ensure homophobia is challenged and the city is safe and inclusive for all.

"We are pleased to see the bus company take action following this complaint."

The items are available via online gift shop Redbubble, with 10pc of all proceeds going to Norwich Pride.

As well as t-shirts and mugs, fans of the line can bag themselves greetings cards, bedding, framed prints and phone cases, featuring the catchy slogan.