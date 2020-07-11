Search

Advanced search

Ex-boxing champion Herbie Hide’s civil court case set to be resolved

PUBLISHED: 09:59 11 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:59 11 July 2020

Herbie Hide. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Herbie Hide. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Herbie Hide is expected to find out later this month whether he will be paid back money for land he bought to develop in Nigeria which in fact belonged to someone else.

Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

The 48-year-old, who lives at Bawburgh, paid forty million Nigerian Naira, more than £80,000, for the land in Guzape District, Abuja, which he had attempted to start building a hotel on only to find out the land belonged to someone else.

You may also want to watch:

He requested a refund from Muniru Mohammed Mai, who works with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), but has not received anything.

Mr Hide consulted Nigerian-based solicitor Charles Omang Omang who has filed a civil lawsuit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division to recover the money.

There is expected to be a judgement in the case, which was previously mentioned on June 10, on July 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Dragons’ Den success story signs up celebrity customers

Ross Mendham, managing director of Barenaked Foods with son Oliver. Pic: submitted

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries seal Sorensen swoop

Jacob Lungi Sørensen is poised to link up with Daniel Farke's Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Popular pub reopens after delaying ‘for everyone’s safety’

Kieran Bullen and Caitlin Quinn, landlords of The White Hart in Market Street, Wymondham. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Judge slams hospital bosses for ‘hatchet job’ on long-serving staff member

The Norfolk and Norwich Univerisyt Hospital. Former chief executive Mark Davies (inset) was criticised in the judgement from the employment tribunal. Photo: Archant

Ex-boxing champion Herbie Hide’s civil court case set to be resolved

Herbie Hide. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Relegation hurts but Farke has faced tougher times at City

Teemu Pukki was denied again for Norwich City in the midweek 2-1 Premier League defeat at Watford, a result that pushed the Canaries to the brink of relegation ahead of West Ham's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd