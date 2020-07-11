Ex-boxing champion Herbie Hide’s civil court case set to be resolved

Herbie Hide. PIC: Adrian Judd.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Herbie Hide is expected to find out later this month whether he will be paid back money for land he bought to develop in Nigeria which in fact belonged to someone else.

Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY. Herbie Hide V Aleksejes Kosobokovs PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

The 48-year-old, who lives at Bawburgh, paid forty million Nigerian Naira, more than £80,000, for the land in Guzape District, Abuja, which he had attempted to start building a hotel on only to find out the land belonged to someone else.

He requested a refund from Muniru Mohammed Mai, who works with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), but has not received anything.

Mr Hide consulted Nigerian-based solicitor Charles Omang Omang who has filed a civil lawsuit in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in the Abuja Judicial Division to recover the money.

There is expected to be a judgement in the case, which was previously mentioned on June 10, on July 14.