New chairman hopes to reunite Norfolk's Young Farmers

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 7:00 AM September 24, 2022
Henry Stanford is the new Norfolk county chairman for the Young Farmers' Club

Henry Stanford is the new Norfolk county chairman for the Young Farmers' Club - Credit: Henry Stanford

The new chairman of Norfolk's Young Farmers said he hopes to rekindle a spirit of unity and camaraderie in clubs across the county.

Henry Stanford, 24, has been elected to lead the county's Young Farmers' Clubs, after eight years as a member of Dereham YFC, including two years as chairman.

He works on his family's 200-acre farm at Reymerston, and also part-time on the Proctor family's dairy farm at Shipdham.

Now he hopes to reunite the county's YFC network after the turbulence of the Covid pandemic.

"All I aim to do is for it to be better when I leave than when I joined," he said.

"I just want to do a few things that bring the clubs together, because after Covid everything is very disjointed - people are in their own groups and don't tend to know people across the county.

"I want to get the county together and get them all working as a team so they all know each other again."

Mr Stanford said his family's mainly-arable farm has diversified into office units as well as "a bit of making and mending for people" - an engineering skill which won him a "new ideas" prize from the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) at this year's Royal Norfolk Show.

