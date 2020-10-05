Owners of seaside cafe put business up for sale

The owners of a family-run cafe have announced they have taken the “difficult decision” to not re-open and instead to put the business up for sale.

Henry’s in Church Street, Cromer, temporarily closed its doors on March 20.

Throughout the pandemic the business kept its customers updated on its plans, taking the decision not to reopen in July when bars, pubs and restaurants were permitted to.

Now, the owners have announced they are putting the cafe up for sale because they are unable to deliver the Henry’s experience customers knew and expected in “a safe, atmospheric and economical way”.

Posting an emotional message on Facebook, the business, which celebrated its fourth birthday in April, said: “At Henry’s, we believe it is our role and responsibility during this whole pandemic to prioritise three things: the health and wellbeing of our customers, the wellbeing of our team and the management of our family life while always trying to follow the legal guidance and responsibilities apportioned to us by [Boris Johnson].”

Thanking customers for their understanding, the business said it had kept a close eye on the latest science-based information and government guidelines.

It said: “We have all had to make extremely difficult life choices during this pandemic, think about the future and the way we are living our lives so we are exploring all our options currently.

“One of these options that we have to think about is the hardest decision of all and that decision is to put Henry’s up for sale and hand the baton to someone else who may have new ideas and ways of operating to be able to take Henry’s forward during these strange times. This has been an extremely difficult decision.”

The statement went on: “We are a very small family unit with no family support network so our priority has to be Henry, his health, our time with him, his education and his future.

“Thank-you for supporting us and our team. We have a long-standing history of caring for our customers and community and that is why, as we navigate this dynamic situation, we have to look at all our options to enable us all to stay safe and develop a new normal.”