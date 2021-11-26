Henry, seven, reads bedtime stories to care home residents every night

Henry Webb, from Wymondham, who is fundraising for Windmill House by reading books live. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

A Norfolk boy has been dedicating his time every night to reading bedtime stories to care home residents with dementia.

Henry Webb, seven, from Wymondham is reading every day this month to help create an "engaging and calming" environment for residents at the Windmill House care home in the town, where his mum Becky Webb works as a carer.

The keen reader and lover of football, who "lives and breathes" Norwich City Football Club, was inspired to help staff at the home after hearing about the work they do on a daily basis.

"Henry being Henry wanted to help", his mum said.

The idea came after he had to get used to his mum not being at home as much as she had in the past two years due to now working at the care home.

Miss Webb said: "When I told him how much people needed me just as much as he did, and explained that my wonderful residents were so grateful he would let his mummy be away from home so much, he wanted to help and support me."

Staff at Windmill House have been wanting to update their sensory areas and themed areas around the home for the residents but were unable to hold fundraising events to do this due to Covid-19.

Miss Webb said: "These pivotal areas help soothe, settle and sometimes even return memories for some, along with creating new ones for others."

The determined boy and his mum came up with 'Bedtime Stories with Henry' to help, which are streamed live on Facebook every day at 6.30pm to around 80 people in the care home and those listening online.

He now has 130 members in his Facebook group and his live videos have been viewed by up to 250 people.

Henry said reading the stories "means everything" to him, adding: "I want to make people feel better."

A JustGiving page has been set up to help him raise £500 for the cause, with the target already exceeded.

Miss Webb said: "We are overwhelmed by the incredible support Henry is and continues to receive.

"I am so hugely proud of him and I hope he knows what a massive difference he will make to our wonderful residents and their families."

Books Henry has been reading to residents:

The seven-year-old is a fan of Julia Donaldson and Roald Dahl and has been reading a number of their books as part of his Bedtime stories with Henry live videos.

His first bedtime story episode was of him reading a chapter of James and the Giant Peach.

Miss Webb said he has had "real hits" with Room on the Broom, The Gruffalo and Tabby Mctat, with the latter one he reads to his sister Hope, 2, often.

Henry has also read Aliens Love Underpants, Ten Little Monsters, and Percy the Park Keeper.

He also picked up a star reader of the week award at school for his bedtime stories efforts.

Fran Annis said: "Thank you so much to Henry and his family. You are inspirational. From all of us at Windmill House."