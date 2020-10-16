‘Rest easy, mate’: Family tributes to much-loved dad who died after a blood clot

Tribute has been paid to a retired north Norfolk builder who died following a blood clot.

Tributes have been paid to Henry Curtis, of Holt, who died in 2019 aged 77. Image: Supplied by the family

Henry Curtis died aged 77 on July 10 last year at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on October 15, and the coroner heard there were some disagreements over the care given to Mr Curtis in his final months.

Mike Curtis, one of his three children, said on behalf of his family that Mr Curtis was a “hard working family man” who was much missed.

He said: “He adored his work and adored his family. He loved his football, being a huge Liverpool FC and adored his beloved Holt United FC. Henry loved spending time with his grandson Layton Henry Curtis. We miss dad very much and he leaves a huge hole in our lives. Rest easy, mate.”

Mr Curtis was married to Wendy for 42 years. He had a sister Pat, and brothers Michael and Peter. His other children are James and Emma.

At the inquest, area coroner Yvonne Blake heard how Mr Curtis had been moved into the Walsham Grange Care Home, in North Walsham, in March 2019. He was admitted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 1, and at the start of July was discharged to another care home, St Clements, in St Clements Hill, Norwich.

During the inquest, Ms Blake said Mr Curtis died as a result of immobility caused by his pressure sores - also known as pressure ulcers - and this caused a blood clot.

Ms Blake gave a short, narrative conclusion into Mr Curtis’ death, and said staff noticed he had pressure sores when he was at Walsham Grange.

She said: “There is some disagreement between staff and his family about his care while he was there. On June 1 he was admitted to hospital. He stayed in hospital for a month and was discharged to a different nursing home. There is some disagreement between hospital and nursing home staff about whether he was on end-of-life care.

“He did not eat or drink very well but one of his sores started to improve.”

But Mr Curtis’ condition then deteriorated, and he was readmitted to the N&N the day he died.

His medical cause of death was given as pulmonary embolism - a blood clot - due to immobility, due to ulcers, with a contributing factor of congestive cardiac failure.