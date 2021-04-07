News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Henry Blogg museum appeals for volunteers

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 11:38 AM April 7, 2021   
R.N.L.I. Henry Blogg Museum, Cromer. Stephanie Pavey.

R.N.L.I. Henry Blogg Museum, Cromer. Stephanie Pavey. - Credit: Tony Buckingham

A seaside museum celebrating the life of one of the RNLI's most decorated lifeboatmen is appealing for volunteers as it prepares to reopen.

The Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, will reopen its shop to visitors from April 14, with the main museum following in May.

Ahead of then, the organisation is looking for volunteers to help in the shop and museum.

Jacqui Palmer, heritage development manager at the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum said: "We have social distancing measures in place, hand sanitisers and ask everyone to wear a face covering.

"We have a lovely section of gifts, souvenirs and toys and of course every purchase helps to save lives at sea. After such a long closure, we are very much looking forward to being open again."

You may also want to watch:

Anyone interested in volunteering in the shop or museum should email: blogg_museum@rnli.org.uk.

From April 14 the museum shop will be open Wednesday to Saturdays.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
  2. 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  3. 3 13 of the best pub gardens to visit in Norfolk
  1. 4 Clothes shop to open third store in village after online videos top 10,000 views
  2. 5 Man in 60s dies after sports car crashes into archway
  3. 6 8,000 bluebells illegally uprooted from private wood
  4. 7 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
  5. 8 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  6. 9 Thousands of jobs and 200 Peacocks stores saved
  7. 10 In pictures: The Norfolk town where fairground rides changed forever

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
A heavy police presence remains the the Elms Road area of Red Lodge after a shooting on Sunday 4th A

Updated

Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
dumped caravan at Heacham

'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus