Henry Blogg museum appeals for volunteers

Published: 11:38 AM April 7, 2021

A seaside museum celebrating the life of one of the RNLI's most decorated lifeboatmen is appealing for volunteers as it prepares to reopen.

The Henry Blogg Museum in Cromer, will reopen its shop to visitors from April 14, with the main museum following in May.

Ahead of then, the organisation is looking for volunteers to help in the shop and museum.

Jacqui Palmer, heritage development manager at the RNLI Henry Blogg Museum said: "We have social distancing measures in place, hand sanitisers and ask everyone to wear a face covering.

"We have a lovely section of gifts, souvenirs and toys and of course every purchase helps to save lives at sea. After such a long closure, we are very much looking forward to being open again."

Anyone interested in volunteering in the shop or museum should email: blogg_museum@rnli.org.uk.

From April 14 the museum shop will be open Wednesday to Saturdays.