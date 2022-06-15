Henry Blofeld speaks on Menorca, Joe Root, new show and racism in cricket

Norfolk’s former Test Match Special cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is back in front of audiences after Covid stopped play for a couple of seasons confining the 82-year-old to the pavilion.

Speaking from his Hoveton home ahead of his upcoming show at the Maddermarket in Norwich this month, Blofeld’s plummy tones and well-known phrases are a reassuring sound.

He has recently returned from his Menorca home with his wife Valeria where he took in two matches of cricket.

Blowers has put his days of commentating on Test Matches for the BBC well behind him however.

He said: “I love watching trivial cricket. I enjoy commenting on Lashings charity matches and Menorca has a wonderful cricket scene with something like 60 to 70 club sides coming in.”

BBC radio commentator Henry Blofeld does a lap of honour after finishing his final Test match radio commentary at Lord's cricket ground in September 2017 - Credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP

But despite not attending Test matches, he still keeps a keen eye on how England’s Test side is performing from afar.

Blowers said: “I think Brendan McCullum is a very good coach and although I do not know Rob Key personally, I think he has started very well, as has Ben Stokes.

“I am a terrific supporter of Joe Root the batter but never the captain. I am not sure if he is a better player than Jack Hobbs but he is right up there with the top two or three English batters for me.

“If he goes on to 36 he will be the best. But it brings the question of the bowling he is facing to some extent. He has never really done it consistently in Australia and they found him out a bit.

“We play far too much cricket in this country. Australia do not play anything like the amount of cricket we do.

“The Hundred was brought in entirely as a product of greed although it has been a success and has done wonders for the women’s game which I am all for.”

Retired BBC cricket commentator Henry Blofeld at home in Norfolk - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Norfolk-born cricket personality’s new theatre show will recount stories from making The Real Marigold Hotel British travel documentary series alongside the likes of Duncan Bannatyne and Paul Chuckle in India, as well as tales from almost 50 years with Test Match Special.

Having travelled all around the world as a cricket commentator, India holds a special place in Blowers’ heart.

He said: “I absolutely adored India. I love the Indian people and the Indian cricket. You see a lot of spin bowling which speeds the game up, but I also loved the food and architecture.”

His passion for different cultures made cricket’s racism scandal which emerged in the winter “a nasty shock” for Blowers.

He said: “I think it was a bruise but bruises can heal and lessons can be learned so we do not go back to another racial situation.

“I hate the idea of racism and there were a lot of people who really should have known what was happening when they turned a blind eye to it. It was sad.”

By the time he finishes his UK theatre tour, he will have performed on 50 stages. Norwich is one of his favourite places to perform as his home city alongside the Georgian Theatre Royal in the Yorkshire market town of Richmond.

Former BBC cricket commentator Henry Blofeld pictured at his Norfolk home for an interview with the EDP - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Blowers said: “I am one of the those people who likes to keep going and stay active. I have done five shows so far which have all gone well with limited audiences.

“The last four times I played at the Maddermarket it was completely filled but with just over a week to go there is half a house.

“I appeal to the upper demographic and older people who know me are the people more vulnerable to Covid and naturally more reluctant to go out.

“The entertainment industry has been absolutely massacred. When you have been locked up for nearly three years it is quite a big ask to rush back to freedom.

“But as the years go by and people realise Covid is no more than flu then more and more people will come out. It is so up to the individual.”

The Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich is Jeni's favourite Norfolk landmark - Credit: Denise Bradley

The former Norfolk and Cambridge University cricketer said he feels confident about his own health having been vaccinated four times.

My Dear Old Things will begin at 7.30pm on Tuesday, June 21 at the Maddermarket with tickets costing £22. These can be booked online at www.simonfielder.com.