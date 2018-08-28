Search

Charities benefit as steam rally proves to be a ‘great success’

PUBLISHED: 16:27 01 February 2019

The charities receive their donations. L-R: Gary Doy for Southwold Lifeboat, Clive Shepherd for SERV, Helen Walker (Grand Henham Steam Rally chairman), Kevin Sullivan for EAAA and Pat Seaman for Wrentham First Responders. Picture: Henham Steam Rally organisers

The charities receive their donations. L-R: Gary Doy for Southwold Lifeboat, Clive Shepherd for SERV, Helen Walker (Grand Henham Steam Rally chairman), Kevin Sullivan for EAAA and Pat Seaman for Wrentham First Responders. Picture: Henham Steam Rally organisers

Numerous charities were celebrating after a successful event raised thousands for worthy causes.

With the 44th Grand Henham Steam Rally attracting a fine turnout in September last year, event organisers have now donated £40,000 to a number of local charities.

At the rally’s annual presentation evening, chairman Helen Walker presented cheques to the rally’s three beneficiaries and five chosen charities.

As a charity itself, the rally raises money each year for local organisations and following a successful 2018 event, donations totalling £40,000 were given to representatives from Wangford and District Community Council, Southwold (Sole Bay) Lions Club and the parochial Church Councils of Sotherton, Wangford cum Henham and Uggeshall, as well as UK Sepsis Trust, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Wrentham Community First Responders, SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire and Southwold Lifeboat.

The presentation evening, held at Southwold Golf Club, was also an opportunity for the organising committee to say thank you to the many volunteers who make the rally possible.

Helen Walker said: “Last year’s rally was a great success with large numbers of visitors enjoying our exhibits, displays and attractions, especially our new public steering event which proved very popular. Due to the success of the rally, we have been able to donate a significant amount to our charities this year.”

The 45th Grand Henham Steam Rally takes place on September 21-22 at Henham Park, near Southwold.

Visit www.henhamsteamrally.com for further details.

