Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Slimming World

A Norfolk man who thought he would be overweight for the rest of his life has achieved dramatic weight loss results.

Rod Kemp from Caister-on-Sea had been struggling with his weight for years and was 32 stone at his heaviest.

The 54-year-old said he had "tried boring and monotonous diets and couldn't stick to any of them" before resigning himself to an unhealthy lifestyle of "way too much alcohol and eating many takeaways."

"Deep down I sometimes wished I could lose weight but thought I'd passed the point of no return and it would be impossible to do anything about it," he said.

But after a friend convinced him to join his local Slimming World group in Hemsby, Mr Kemp found that gradually his weight started to drop and by sticking to meal plans over time he ended up losing almost 15 stone - practically halving his size.

Mr Kemp said: "I've lost almost 15 stone now and simple things mean a lot to me.

"Not having to use the seat belt extension on the plane, being able to get the table down in front of me and of course fitting in the seat.

"I've climbed waterfalls and caves, a big highlight was going into the Vietnam tunnels.

"I've been on the Slimming World programme six years now, I still enjoy the support from family, friends and especially group leader Danielle Hodgson and the other members.

"Personally, I would say the support has been a major factor for me helping me on my journey."

Mr Kemp said that the Slimming World community had changed his life so much that he wanted to help others who might be feeling the way he was, so he'll be relaunching the Hemsby group at the primary school on July 25 at 5.30 and 7.30pm.

"My weight loss opened up a new life and I've done many things that would have been impossible for me before," he added.

"It just goes to show, it's never too late to make positive changes in life, if you want something we are all capable of getting it."