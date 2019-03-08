Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man almost halves his size with dramatic 15 stone weight loss

PUBLISHED: 11:24 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 09 July 2019

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Slimming World

A Norfolk man who thought he would be overweight for the rest of his life has achieved dramatic weight loss results.

Rod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldRod Kemp (centre) before he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Rod Kemp from Caister-on-Sea had been struggling with his weight for years and was 32 stone at his heaviest.

The 54-year-old said he had "tried boring and monotonous diets and couldn't stick to any of them" before resigning himself to an unhealthy lifestyle of "way too much alcohol and eating many takeaways."

"Deep down I sometimes wished I could lose weight but thought I'd passed the point of no return and it would be impossible to do anything about it," he said.

But after a friend convinced him to join his local Slimming World group in Hemsby, Mr Kemp found that gradually his weight started to drop and by sticking to meal plans over time he ended up losing almost 15 stone - practically halving his size.

Rod Kemp after he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldRod Kemp after he lost almost 15 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Mr Kemp said: "I've lost almost 15 stone now and simple things mean a lot to me.

"Not having to use the seat belt extension on the plane, being able to get the table down in front of me and of course fitting in the seat.

"I've climbed waterfalls and caves, a big highlight was going into the Vietnam tunnels.

"I've been on the Slimming World programme six years now, I still enjoy the support from family, friends and especially group leader Danielle Hodgson and the other members.

"Personally, I would say the support has been a major factor for me helping me on my journey."

Mr Kemp said that the Slimming World community had changed his life so much that he wanted to help others who might be feeling the way he was, so he'll be relaunching the Hemsby group at the primary school on July 25 at 5.30 and 7.30pm.

"My weight loss opened up a new life and I've done many things that would have been impossible for me before," he added.

"It just goes to show, it's never too late to make positive changes in life, if you want something we are all capable of getting it."

Most Read

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s pure football’ – City new boy excited about Premier League opener at Liverpool

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Palace and Sheffield United also keen on Spanish winger

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, and sporting director Stuart Webber are reportedly keen on Malaga winger Javi Ontiveros Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel

A tractor whcih was stopped by Norfolk Police after the driver was witness using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Have you been affected by Section 21 eviction notice?

We would like to hear from tenants and landlords affected by the Section 21 eviction notice. Picture: Ian Burt

Historic wherry Hathor back home - as a floating classroom

Hathor in sail at How Hill. Picture: Richard Batson and How Hill Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists