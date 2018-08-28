Search

Hemsby man builds spectacular miniature Christmas display in his garden room

PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 December 2018

Vincent and Christine Brown infront of their Christmas Village. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

It started off as a childhood dream following several unhappy Christmases, now as a 69-year-old, a man from Norfolk has created the ultimate Christmas city display.

From a nine inch high polar express to Santa’s workshop with all his helpers, Vincent Brown has transformed his Hemsby garden room into a winter wonderland.

Costing him thousands of pounds to create and more than three weeks to construct, Mr Brown’s Christmas city is his pride and joy.

“My Christmases when I was younger were not very good so I always said to myself if I could afford it I would build my very own Christmas village.

“It has grown in size year on year and now it is something I am really proud of,” he said.

Mr Brown created his first display in 2003 when his wife, Christine, was being treated for cancer in hospital.

It included a couple of houses and a festive fun fair.

Now his ultimate Christmas city consists of two train sets - including the polar express he bought from Australia - two cable cars, Santa’s workshop and more than 200 houses.

The Christmas village will remain in operation until mid-January after which the Hemsby man will take it down ready for next year.

Over the years his display has captured the imagination of thousands of adoring children and Mr Brown now donates the money people leave to charity.

Last year he raised more than £200 and he expects to top that total this year.

His chosen charity for 2018 is Hemsby lifeboat.  Mr Brown said: “I love seeing people’s faces when they come to my house for the first time - their eyes really light up.

“Lots of people will come back two or three times and say they notice different elements of it each time.

“It really does create a magical Christmas experience for everyone to enjoy.”

Mr Brown is still on the look out for more additions to his Christmas city but is just pleased his creative impulse is helping a good cause.

“I do get a lot of pleasure out of looking at it but the most important part is the contribution people make for charity.

“If I can make just a small difference to a great cause then I will be happy,” he said.

