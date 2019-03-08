Search

Lifeboat crew scrambled to help emergency services with casualty

PUBLISHED: 07:01 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:01 11 March 2019

The Hemsby lifeboat crew was called to help evacuate a casualty with the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Daniel Hurd/Hemsby Lifeboat

The Hemsby lifeboat crew was called to help evacuate a casualty with the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: Daniel Hurd/Hemsby Lifeboat

Hemsby Lifeboat

The Hemsby lifeboat crew was scrambled to an emergency incident on Sunday night.

The Hemsby lifeboat crew was called to help evacuate a casualty with the East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Daniel Hurd/Hemsby LifeboatThe Hemsby lifeboat crew was called to help evacuate a casualty with the East of England Ambulance Service and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: Daniel Hurd/Hemsby Lifeboat

The crew was contacted by the Humber Coastguard at 10.20pm to assist the East of England Ambulance Service with a casualty evacuation.

The East of England Air Ambulance (EAAA) and Winterton Coastguard were also on scene.

The casualty was assessed by the ambulance crew before being moved to an ambulance with help from the lifeboat team.

After being assessed by a doctor from the EAAA the decision was made to evacuate the person by road to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

