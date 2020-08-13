Busy night for lifeboat team which responded to three incidents in quick succession

Hemsby lifeboat received three call-outs in one night on Wednesday, August 13, requiring the mobilisation of every resource available to them: the inland boat, sea boat and new Softrak vehicle. Photo: Hemsby Lifeboat Archant

A coastal lifeboat team responded to three call-outs in quick succession - mobilising every resource available to them.

Hemsby lifeboat coxswain Daniel Hurd said the team were “impeccable” - with volunteers working without break until the early hours of the morning.

The first call out on Wednesday night was for Hemsby’s inland Broads’ boat, to a woman in Wroxham who was experiencing chest pain and breathing difficulties on board a vesel.

But after launching the rescue boat, Humber Coastguard, joined by Bacton and Winterton Coastguards, informed the team the woman was on her way to the hospital, and that the lifeboats were free to stand down.

Within minutes, however, Hemsby’s sea boat was called to rescue people stranded in the water at Winterton, just north of the Gap.

The Broads’ crew went directly to Winterton Gap with Bacton and Winterton Coastguard Teams to offer assistance.

In a statement, Hemsby Lifeboat said: “While on route, we were informed the casualites had made it to shore but were in medical difficulty.

“So members of the crew and coastguard administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. We then used our new Softrak vehicle to assist with the evacuation of casualties to the ambulances waiting at Winterton Gap.”

While that incident was coming to a safe conclusion, the team received a third call-out.

Mr Hurd said: “On the third occasion, the entire crew and Bacton and Winterton Coastgaurd were deployed to California Cliffs to search for a missing and vulnerable male. The alarm had been raised by his father.”

The boat conducted a shoreline search while the remainder of the crew searched on foot.

He said: “The casualty was located and taken to safety with the father to the boathouse. The police offered advice to the casualty and Hemsby Rescue cleaned down and prepared for the next emergency.

“It was an immensely eventful night for all of us, and the team did a fantastic job at responding quickly and efficiently.”

The news comes as lifeboat crews and coastguards have faced one of their busiest weeks in recent times due to the hot weather.

Advice has been issued by HM Coastguard about how to “stay safe at sea” after incidents of drowning were reported at Bawsey Country Park and Waxham Sands beach.