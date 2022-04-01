Lifeguard observation tower washed into sea by high tides

An RNLI observation tower has been washed into the sea by high tides and winds off the Norfolk coast.

At 10.30pm on Thursday, Hemsby Lifeboat announced their tower had fallen into the sea, despite efforts from crew members who had taken turns monitoring the erosion at Hemsby Gap.

One hour before high tide, the RNLI were called in an attempt to save the tower, however they were unable to maintain the structural integrity of the platform and were forced to pull the damaged structure away from waves to preserve part of the tower.

Hemsby Lifeboat will be out of service today until the slipway is reinstated later, however its Broads rescue team will continue as normal.

There was also concern over the remaining properties close to the dunes due to the tide and winds, with local coastguard teams in the area to ensure residents in high-risk areas were safe and well.

Bacton and Winterton Coastguard teams conducted a survey and welfare check following the incident, with police and fire officers offering assistance to those at-risk residents.

Members of the RNLI also attended to view the damage and make plans to remove the remains of their equipment this morning, with the area currently cordoned off.

A Hemsby Lifeboat statement read: "We are pleased to confirm that all the residents that were initially considered to be at risk are all safe and well, and as the tide begins to subside, so does the danger and opportunity for more damage.

"It is evident that the work done in the Hemsby Gap area, despite the damage, would have been significantly worse if we had not undertaken the work completed last week.

"Our thanks to the police, fire and coastguard for their assistance and the RNLI for their co-operation and prompt reaction ready for the clean-up tomorrow.

"Thanks also to the crew, who, despite the challenges faced this week, still managed to turn out and repair as far as possible the damage caused."