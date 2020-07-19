Search

Lifeboat day celebrations cancelled amid pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:48 19 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 19 July 2020

Hemsby lifeboat in action at a previous Hemsby Lifeboat Day. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat Station

Hemsby lifeboat in action at a previous Hemsby Lifeboat Day. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat Station

A popular lifeboat day has been cancelled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, its organisers have confirmed.

Fun for all the family was due to take place at the annual Hemsby Lifeboat Day at Hemsby Lifeboat Station on Sunday, August 9.

However, despite the cancellation of this year’s fundraising event, an online auction is set to be held.

Daniel Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat, said: “It is with regret that we have to confirm that we have no choice but to formally cancel our annual Lifeboat Day celebrations.

“This is a great shame as it is one of our key fundraising events, usually generating over £12,000 for the lifeboat.

“All is not lost however, and we are running an online auction to help with fundraising on the same day as lifeboat day – August 9.”

For more information or to make a donation use PayPal shop@hemsbylifeboat.co.uk

Mr Hurd added: “We are still running the Lifeboat Day raffle as usual.

“Tickets can be purchased from any member of the crew, or at our lifeboat shop.

“There is a slight possibility that we will be able to still run our Herring festival on the Sunday of the August bank holiday.

“Our thanks to all those who, despite the challenges, continue to support us with auction prizes and the purchase of our grand draw tickets.”

