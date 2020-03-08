Search

Woman rescued from Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 12:51 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 08 March 2020

A woman was rescued from Wroxham Staithe on Saturday, March 8. PHOTO: Hemsby Broads Rescue

A woman was rescued from Wroxham Staithe on Saturday, March 8. PHOTO: Hemsby Broads Rescue

A woman was rescued from the Norfolk Broads after an emergency search.

A woman was rescued from Wroxham Staithe on Saturday, March 8. PHOTO: Hemsby Broads RescueA woman was rescued from Wroxham Staithe on Saturday, March 8. PHOTO: Hemsby Broads Rescue

Crews from Hemsby Broads Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out on Saturday evening to search for the woman, who had entered the water in the area of Wroxham Staithe.

Winterton and Bacton Coastguard teams, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, were also called out, with the Hemsby Broads Rescue boat launched.

A spokesperson for Hemsby Broads Rescue said the woman was found "in the river clinging to an area set aside for mooring boats."

They said: "The crew were able to secure her and transfer her onto the rescue boat where immediate aid was given to prevent a worsening of her condition from her immersion in the extremely cold water.

"She was then transported back to the original launch point were further assistance was given before handing her over to the paramedics on scene.

"Our thanks to the crew on scene and those who remained at the station to offer assistance on our return. Also our thanks to the Coastguard teams who ensured the operation ran smoothly.

"Mental health continues to be a concern that we should all take an active role in.

"It is important that we all do what we can to prevent vulnerable people from putting themselves in harm's way.

"We wish her well and are thankful that we, and the other emergency services, were able to offer assistance when it was needed most."

