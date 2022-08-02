Village to get £100k play area with zip line and giant rope swing
- Credit: NGF Play
A new lease of life will be injected into a village park, with plans for a £100,000 revamp complete with an inclusive area.
Work is set to start on Hempnall Play Park in October and will be completed by spring 2023.
The project has been driven by village volunteers, who are working as a sub-committee of the parish council, and it has been designed by Norfolk company NGF Play.
The features of the new park will include a 30-metre zip line, a role play den, a giant rope swing and inclusive equipment, such as a wheelchair-accessible roundabout.
The revamp has been made possible by grants, including from South Norfolk Council and Adnams Brewery.
They are also running some local fundraisers, with the next Hempnall Rocks! on Friday, August 26, from 10am until 1pm at Hempnall Village Hall with all welcome.
Katie Barnes, volunteer, said: "Members of the public can be part of Hempnall's history by painting a rock design which will then be concreted into the new park layout in a unique art installation next year."
It costs £2.50 per rock, with all material supplied and cash only, with refreshments available too.