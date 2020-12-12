News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

School of boy hit by car launches campaign for 20mph speed limit

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020   
Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed limit campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The school of a child who needed hospital treatment after being hit by a car has launched an appeal for a 20mph speed limit to be introduced on the roads around it.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 16, a boy was left in need of a hospital visit, having suffered injuries after being hit by a car on the way to Hemblington Primary School, in Blofield Heath.

While the boy was fortunate to escape serious injury, the incident has prompted the staff and parents of the school to launch a campaign calling for speed reductions in the area.

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed limit campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Currently, the speed limit through the village is 30mph, which applies to both Woodbastwick Road - the main road through it - and Mill Road, which passes the school.

However, the school's campaign is calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be brought into the village, which they hope will present similar incidents happening again.


Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed limit campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Kendra Collier, headteacher at Hemblington, said: "The school and its governors are very much behind the 20mph speed limit. 

"I took over as Head at Hemblington in September and have been in contact with our local MP, the council and the police to try and get something done about the road and also to ensure we can have a crossing so that all our pupils and families can arrive safely to school. "

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed limit campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

One of the parents involved in starting the campaign is 37-year-old Leanne Roper, who brings her children to the school from Little Plumstead.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

She said: "We have already have a casualty, but if the speed limit does not get reduced it may be only a matter of time before there is a fatality.

"The boy ended up with quite a bad head injury, but if the car was going even faster it would have been much, much worse."

A petition started by Mrs Roper has been signed more than 200 times.

Mrs Roper added: "It is the national speed limit either side of the village. Most cars do slow down when the come through but bringing it down to 20mph would hopefully make them slow even more."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We’re aware of concerns that have been raised and are looking into this matter.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus