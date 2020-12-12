School of boy hit by car launches campaign for 20mph speed limit

Published: 6:00 AM December 12, 2020

Year 6 pupils from Hemblington Primary School holding the signs they have made to back a 20mph speed limit campaign. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The school of a child who needed hospital treatment after being hit by a car has launched an appeal for a 20mph speed limit to be introduced on the roads around it.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 16, a boy was left in need of a hospital visit, having suffered injuries after being hit by a car on the way to Hemblington Primary School, in Blofield Heath.

While the boy was fortunate to escape serious injury, the incident has prompted the staff and parents of the school to launch a campaign calling for speed reductions in the area.

Currently, the speed limit through the village is 30mph, which applies to both Woodbastwick Road - the main road through it - and Mill Road, which passes the school.

However, the school's campaign is calling for a blanket 20mph speed limit to be brought into the village, which they hope will present similar incidents happening again.





Kendra Collier, headteacher at Hemblington, said: "The school and its governors are very much behind the 20mph speed limit.

"I took over as Head at Hemblington in September and have been in contact with our local MP, the council and the police to try and get something done about the road and also to ensure we can have a crossing so that all our pupils and families can arrive safely to school. "

One of the parents involved in starting the campaign is 37-year-old Leanne Roper, who brings her children to the school from Little Plumstead.

She said: "We have already have a casualty, but if the speed limit does not get reduced it may be only a matter of time before there is a fatality.

"The boy ended up with quite a bad head injury, but if the car was going even faster it would have been much, much worse."

A petition started by Mrs Roper has been signed more than 200 times.

Mrs Roper added: "It is the national speed limit either side of the village. Most cars do slow down when the come through but bringing it down to 20mph would hopefully make them slow even more."

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We’re aware of concerns that have been raised and are looking into this matter.”