OPINION: Finding your 'reason for being' can help overcome fear and change

Opinion

If you’re struggling with your mental health right now, you’re not alone. Especially since the pandemic, more and more people are experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.

A big part of the difficulty is that we are dealing with two major sources of stress: fear and change.

Fear is real. Whichever way you turn, there seems to be no good news. It’s a struggle to remain positive when we are constantly bombarded by news of the escalating cost of living, extreme weather conditions, war, politics and so on. We can become sucked into a downward spiral of fear and negativity from which it’s difficult to break free.

Against a constant backdrop of fear, we are also trying to adapt to the changes imposed on us since the pandemic; work changes, family changes, lifestyle changes. For some, it has challenged their sense of self, their identity, their beliefs and values.

The thing about fear and change is that we are hard wired to respond to both with stress. It’s a mechanism that’s designed to keep us safe, that still works the same way it did when we were cave dwellers being chased by sabre-toothed tigers.

When we are constantly exposed to frightening news, the primal brain’s stress reaction is triggered.

A similar thing happens when we face significant changes in our lives. Our brains still react to these perceived threats by flooding the body with stress hormones, causing an increased heart rate and rapid breathing. It can manifest as a sense of general unease or a full-blown panic attack. Many people experience feeling out of control, hopeless, desperate, distressed, depressed. The longer we are exposed to stress, the more likely we are to experience more severe anxiety and depression.

However, it is possible to overcome the body’s stress reaction. When you begin to understand what’s happening, you can make conscious choices that help reduce and manage stress, to embrace change with learning and growth instead of fear and panic.

I help people to do exactly that. I’m a life coach and hypnotherapist, and I help my clients manage stress and make changes so they can reach their full potential.

With my own personal experience of anxiety and depression, I am keen to share what I’ve learnt from the challenges I’ve had to work through.

In my adult life I’ve had to deal with the impact of childhood abuse, the sudden and unexpected death of my baby daughter, workplace bullying, the breakdown of my marriage, the death of my father, and most recently, caring for my mother who has terminal cancer.

At times, the challenges have felt insurmountable. It certainly hasn’t been easy, but I’ve reached out for support and I’ve found ways to work through my difficulties, learn from the experience and emerge as a stronger version of myself.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, I decided to launch a new business. Perhaps not an ideal time for a new venture, but finding myself newly self-employed, without work, not qualifying for any government financial support, that’s exactly what I did.

I’d been contemplating retraining for a while, thinking about what else I’d like to do and trying to discover my ‘Ikigai’ – a Japanese concept that translates as one’s ‘reason for being’. I’d known for quite some time that I wanted to do something that helps people who are dealing with difficult situations, so that they could not only survive, but ultimately, positively thrive and realise their full potential.

As a coach and hypnotherapist, I walk beside my clients, supporting and encouraging them in their own personal growth and development. I compassionately challenge any negative or unhelpful thoughts and teach them techniques and strategies for managing stress, keeping focussed, motivated and mentally well. It can be hard to do that on your own, as it's easy to get stuck in negative thought patterns without objective guidance.

So it was that the pandemic provided me with the perfect opportunity to spend time training to become a coach. Not in the sporting sense; I’ve never been any good at sports! I’m talking about transformational life coaching: helping people change their lives for the better, because your past and present challenges, need not define who you are or dictate your future.

Miranda Ellis is a Norwich-based life coach, see www.mirandaelliscoaching.com