OPINION It's up to us to help wildlife thrive in our gardens

Norwich resident Peter Offord says we need to do all we can to encourage nature

Those of us who are lucky enough to have gardens enjoy them as the late spring flowers emerge and birds flutter from hedge to tree, perching on telegraph poles and aerials, filling the evening air with their song. They wake us early in the morning as they find mates, establish their territories and build nests.

Forty one percent of wildlife species have declined since the 1970s but we can play a vital role in ameliorating this. Industrial farmland supplying our supermarkets with inexpensive food has increased efficiency by the use of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides. These harm pollinators and bee populations and enter the food chain.

Urban expansion and road building has significantly reduced nature’s habitat, making gardens in urban areas essential oases for wildlife.

Our love of animals and domestic pets also contributes to bird and mammal decline, with cats predating an estimated 27 million birds annually and dogs off leads startling ground laying species.

We love our pets. They are a connection to the world of feeling and sensing. We had two cats until last year.

After witnessing our favourite puss tearing the wing off a terrified blackbird we re-homed them via a charity. Now the garden is a bird haven. We even keep a notebook on the number of visits by different species. Pigeons are the most amusing as they waddle about feeding on seed and flower tops. The most delightful are a pair of goldfinches which come and feed together. All the birds add colour and delight along with their songs, even the much maligned magpie.

Man is the greatest predator. Nature is more powerful and we must keep her on side. With our huge arsenal of strimmers, hedge cutters, powerful lawnmowers and weedkillers we are laying waste to our environment. We have already seen how the decimation of nature can lead to the release of animal originated viruses and how, through globalisation, these can spread within the timescale of an air-flight.

‘Think globally act locally’ still rings true. Acting to help brings its own rewards in witnessing the rapid change from gardens of bowling green lawns and bedding plants devoid of weeds, grasses, flowers and scruffy bits, transformed into a vivid haven for wildlife and biodiversity. Nature responds as soon as you give her space. Slugs and weeds are ‘pests’ but to eradicate them at the expense of killing wildlife? Which is the most precious? The blackbird has a right to life along with cats and dogs.

The Cats Protection League seems to be more militant than the RSPB. Both have an equal right to life but these rights are not bestowed equally; our feline and canine loved ones are eliminating the feathered variety. Dogs can be kept on the lead.

How essential our urban parks and gardens are to the survival of these species. Can we reframe our appreciation of gardens from that of ordered conservatism to a touch of wildness? Domestic gardens are estimated to be up to 30% of our urban space. Imagine if 50% of that space could be freed up for wildlife just by a change of values and attitude: how much richer our lives would be.

I’ve tried not mowing the lawn and it takes getting used to after a lifetime of equating cut lawns with order and care. So I cut a third and leave some of the borders to grow the way they wish. The splash of ox-eye daisies and dandelions enliven the lawnscape now. A blackbird and a dunnock are nesting in the hedge, so I shall leave cutting that until later in the year.

Contrary to what one would think we receive compliments for how beautiful the garden looks. For those that don’t have a garden, window boxes can contribute to pollination and bird feeders can be hung from balconies and there are allotments. It is up to us as well as governments to do as much as we can to help nature because we are part of the natural world.

Peter Offord