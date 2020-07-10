Help us choose our 50 Norfolk Day Heroes

Now’s your chance to nominate the men, women and children that go above and beyond as we build our inaugural list of 50 Norfolk Day Heroes.

New to this year’s Norfolk Day celebrations, we want to honour the numerous people who go above and beyond to help communities in our county.

The coronavirus pandemic has really shown the community spirit in our towns, villages and great city.

In partnership with our Norfolk Day sponsor, Norwich Research Park, we’re putting together a list and sharing the stories of 50 Norfolk Day Heroes and we’re asking you, our readers, to nominate people by writing 200 words explaining how they have helped others in Norfolk.

Whether they went out of their way to help communities through the pandemic, are a key worker, or somebody who has been going above and beyond to help people in Norfolk for years – we want to hear about them.

David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park, said: “Norwich Research Park is very fortunate to be located next to such a beautiful city as Norwich and residing in the fabulous county of Norfolk.

“Many of the global challenges that humankind faces are being researched here at Norwich Research Park by modern day Norfolk heroes.

“The work they do goes far beyond our county borders, bringing life changing benefits to communities around the world.

“Norwich Research Park as a community itself is committed to Norfolk and we want to be a recognisable part of the fabric of this great county.

“Known for being a modest county, it’s time that we spoke up a bit more and celebrated the great people we have in Norfolk who have done extraordinary things for their communities.

“That’s why we are delighted and privileged to be sponsoring Norfolk Day and Heroes of Norfolk.”

Norfolk Day, which is taking place on July 27, launched in 2018 and was set up as a way to shout and cheer about Nelson’s County and the people who make it so brilliant.

This year we’re encouraging people to find ways to celebrate our fantastic county over a long weekend - but to do so in a socially distant way and in-line with the latest guidelines.

The Eastern Daily Press, along with our friends at Norwich Research Park, will choose the 50 Norfolk Day Heroes who will all receive a trophy and have their stories printed in this newspaper.

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday, July 20.

How to nominate a Norfolk Day Hero:

• Fill in our online form, embedded within the online version of this story, to let us know who you are nominating and why.

• You can also email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk by Monday, July 20 with the name and age of your nominee along with 200 words explaining why they deserve to be a Norfolk Day Hero or send your nomination via post to: FAO Abigail Nicholson, Eastern Daily Press, Prospect House, Rouen Road, Norwich, NR1 1RE.

First Norfolk Day Heroes nomination

Reporter Abigail Nicholson kickstarts our Norfolk Day Heroes call to arms by nominating a dedicated team that have helped a town through the pandemic.

I am nominating Kurt and Laura Oliver and the team at The White Hart pub in Swaffham.

Through the pandemic, the team truly went above and beyond to help residents in their town get through the crisis.

The group, together with other members of the community, have delivered meals on wheels to the most vulnerable of residents at cost price and helped organise and deliver care packages and shopping.

Not only have they been able to help in this way, they also organised virtual discos and quiz nights to lift the spirits of people self isolating, shielding or staying at home in line with government advice.

The team at The White Hart have helped hundreds of people in Swaffham and have been a vital resource through the recent pandemic.