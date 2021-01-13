Norfolk MP urges prime minister to support carers

Published: 3:26 PM January 13, 2021

A Norfolk MP has called on the government to implement a 10-year social care plan and show support for carers.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said the country owed an enormous debt to carers, including unpaid and young carers, for their tireless work throughout the pandemic, when he raised the issue at Prime Minister’s Questions.

He said: “Yet these professions often feel forgotten about - this needs to change.

“Will the PM commit to a 10-year plan for social care to match the one for the NHS, as the foundation to start reforming social care in this country?”

In response, prime minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to all those working in social care in Norfolk and across the UK, saying “they have got us through this pandemic”.

He added: “We must continue to look after them in any way we can and we must commit, as we have done, to reforming the sector, giving people the certainty that they need.”

Mr Johnson said the government would be putting forward proposals later this year.

Speaking to the EDP, Mr Baker said he would "keep pushing”.