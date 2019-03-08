Veteran's charity to start monthly drop-in sessions

Help for Heroes are to start monthly drop-in sessions in a hope of reaching veterans in Norwich. Picture: Ann Scott Archant

Help for Heroes are to start monthly drop-in sessions in a hope of reaching veterans in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity that provides lifelong support to service personnel and military veterans will hold the sessions at the Riverside Leisure Centre.

Representing Help for Heroes at these new drop-in sessions is Andy Halfpenny, 51, who served 16 years in the army before being medically discharged with a spinal injury in 2001.

You may also want to watch:

Following spine surgery, Andy developed sepsis which has left him permanently disabled and in a wheelchair.

Andy first contacted Help for Heroes after he had a stroke five years ago which coincided with his PTSD and the birth of his first son.

The support lent to his family by Help for Heroes "was fantastic and continues to be … Now my son is older.

"It's great that he can see where I go, see other soldiers, other guys with missing limbs and in wheelchairs - so he knows I'm not the only one."

The sessions will be held on the first Tuesday of each month from 10am - 4pm.