Search

Advanced search

Charity baker thanks Beccles for 2018 support

PUBLISHED: 11:32 21 December 2018

David Brown raised £840 at his stall in Beccles last weekend. Picture: Contributed by David Brown

David Brown raised £840 at his stall in Beccles last weekend. Picture: Contributed by David Brown

Archant

A popular charity baker fought wet and wild conditions on Saturday, to sell Christmas cakes, sausage rolls and chutneys in Beccles.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter sold all but three of his hand-made goods at Exchange Square over the weekend.

He raised £840 for the Help for Heroes, taking the grand total to £5,407.75 to finish off the year.

He arrived in Beccles at the crack of dawn prepare for the day to welcome his first customer.

“We had our first customer come in just after 8am,” he said.

“The wind was cutting through Exchange Square, it was really cold,” he added.

He has raised more than £80,000 since he and his late wife Pat began selling in 2009.

The next time he will be in the area to sell the baked goods and chutneys will be in the new year.

Mr Brown said: “I would love to wish the people of Beccles all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and thank them for their support.”

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two vehicle crash leaves driver trapped - 24 hours after four vehicle crash on same road

The A146 at Beccles near the Morrisons supermarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

‘I’m sorry’ - ex-rough sleeper apologises to neighbours after police raid flat for third time

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Mystery as vandals cut wires on Christmas lights display

Rachel Bryce with the damaged Christmas lights that were cut by mystery vandals at Long Meadow Drive in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Motorist more than four times legal drink drive limit crashes car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists