Charity baker thanks Beccles for 2018 support

David Brown raised £840 at his stall in Beccles last weekend. Picture: Contributed by David Brown Archant

A popular charity baker fought wet and wild conditions on Saturday, to sell Christmas cakes, sausage rolls and chutneys in Beccles.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter sold all but three of his hand-made goods at Exchange Square over the weekend.

He raised £840 for the Help for Heroes, taking the grand total to £5,407.75 to finish off the year.

He arrived in Beccles at the crack of dawn prepare for the day to welcome his first customer.

“We had our first customer come in just after 8am,” he said.

“The wind was cutting through Exchange Square, it was really cold,” he added.

He has raised more than £80,000 since he and his late wife Pat began selling in 2009.

The next time he will be in the area to sell the baked goods and chutneys will be in the new year.

Mr Brown said: “I would love to wish the people of Beccles all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and thank them for their support.”