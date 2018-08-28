Chutney, sausage rolls and pasties - David Brown is back in Beccles this month

David Brown is back in Exchange Street, Beccles this month. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A popular baker will be back in Beccles this month to reach his £100,000 target for the charity Help for Heroes.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, had an overwhelming reaction to his new range of cakes in Beccles last month.

His newest cakes were so popular he will be bringing them back for his stall at Exchange Square on Saturday, February 16.

Along with his usual selection of chutney, sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will sell his spiced honey cake and barmbrack.

“I would like to ask all the people of Beccles to come down to Exchange Square at 8am, we need to get everyone down - I am pushing for this £100,000,” Mr Brown said.

Mr Brown also will be selling his hand-crafted range of lemon drizzles, chocolate cakes, whisky infused treats as well as apple and blueberry pies.

To pre order, contact Mr Brown on 01502 677 225.