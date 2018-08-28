Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Charity baker returns to Beccles with new range of cakes

PUBLISHED: 11:35 25 January 2019

David Brown is celebrating 10 years of selling homemade cakes for Armed Forces day. Picture: Nick Butcher

David Brown is celebrating 10 years of selling homemade cakes for Armed Forces day. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A popular charity baker will be back in Beccles to serve up a new range of cakes.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, will be appearing in Exchange Square at 8am on Saturday, January 26.

Mr Brown will be selling his hand-crafted range of lemon drizzles, chocolate cakes, whisky infused treats as well as apple and blueberry pies.

He is hoping to raise £100,000 for Help for Heroes and began selling homemade cakes, savouries and chutneys in 2009.

Back then it was just a small operation - with Mr Brown’s late wife Pat baking in the kitchen as the goods were sold from the back garden.

Mr Brown said: ”We need to get everyone down from Beccles, I am pushing for this £100,000,” he said.

Along with his usual selection of sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will debut his new spiced honey cake and barmbrack.

On the spice honey cake, Mr Brown said: “When I was cooking it I was drooling, the smell of it is unbelievable.”

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen arrives at West Newton Village Hall, where she made her appeal over Brexit Picture: Sonya Duncan

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Woman in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by minibus in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision involving two people and a minibus in Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Police make all officers ‘uniform-ready’ in Brexit planning and fears of fall-out from fuel shortages

Police officers on patrol in Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists