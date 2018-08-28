Charity baker returns to Beccles with new range of cakes
PUBLISHED: 11:35 25 January 2019
A popular charity baker will be back in Beccles to serve up a new range of cakes.
David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, will be appearing in Exchange Square at 8am on Saturday, January 26.
Mr Brown will be selling his hand-crafted range of lemon drizzles, chocolate cakes, whisky infused treats as well as apple and blueberry pies.
He is hoping to raise £100,000 for Help for Heroes and began selling homemade cakes, savouries and chutneys in 2009.
Back then it was just a small operation - with Mr Brown’s late wife Pat baking in the kitchen as the goods were sold from the back garden.
Mr Brown said: ”We need to get everyone down from Beccles, I am pushing for this £100,000,” he said.
Along with his usual selection of sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will debut his new spiced honey cake and barmbrack.
On the spice honey cake, Mr Brown said: “When I was cooking it I was drooling, the smell of it is unbelievable.”