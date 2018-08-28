Charity baker returns to Beccles with new range of cakes

David Brown is celebrating 10 years of selling homemade cakes for Armed Forces day. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A popular charity baker will be back in Beccles to serve up a new range of cakes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Brown, of Burgh St Peter, will be appearing in Exchange Square at 8am on Saturday, January 26.

Mr Brown will be selling his hand-crafted range of lemon drizzles, chocolate cakes, whisky infused treats as well as apple and blueberry pies.

He is hoping to raise £100,000 for Help for Heroes and began selling homemade cakes, savouries and chutneys in 2009.

Back then it was just a small operation - with Mr Brown’s late wife Pat baking in the kitchen as the goods were sold from the back garden.

Mr Brown said: ”We need to get everyone down from Beccles, I am pushing for this £100,000,” he said.

Along with his usual selection of sausage rolls and pasties, the baker will debut his new spiced honey cake and barmbrack.

On the spice honey cake, Mr Brown said: “When I was cooking it I was drooling, the smell of it is unbelievable.”