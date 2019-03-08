Can you help find missing pictures of 22 WW1 Norfolk soldiers?

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake Archant

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the First World War.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake

The idea came after Pam and John Peake's successful Blakeney Remembers exhibition last November to celebrate the centenary of the end of the Great War.

Mrs Peake, who has been working on the project for six years, said: "The very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the 'Old Blakeney' Facebook group.

"That leaves a further 22 casualties whose faces remain unknown after a hundred years.

"The names of the casualties are listed in the hope that someone might just recognise a relative and, even better still, be able to provide a photograph. In uniform would be wonderful but is not essential. "

The very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the �Old Blakeney� Facebook group. Picture: Picture Norfolk The very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the �Old Blakeney� Facebook group. Picture: Picture Norfolk

The 39 known casualties have close associations to Blakeney, 24 were born in the town, two were born in Cley and six others were from further afield in Norfolk and elsewhere.

Ages of them men ranged from five men in their 20s, 11 in their 30s and two in their 40s.

At least 11 of the men were married and nine served in either the Royal or Merchant Navy.

The other 29 men all served in the Army.

Mrs Peake said: "We still don't know much about one of the casualties, H. Wright. All we know is the initial of his first name and that he was married. He is an absolute enigma."

Once all the pictures have been found, they will either be posted on the BAHS website or available for viewing at the History Centre at the Blakeney Village Hall.

Anybody with information should call Pam Peake on 01263 740388 or email info@bahs.uk

The missing soldiers are:

ADCOCK, Edward A.

BALDING, Robert

BOND, Willie D. B.

You may also want to watch:

CLAXTON, F. Charles

COOPER, Reginald M.

DANIEL, Reginald M.

DIGMAN, Henry

HAINES, Clarence C.

HAINES, George H.

LONG, E. Herbert

MITCHELL, Clement

MOORE, James

MOORE, John (Jack) E.

NEWLAND, John

NICHOLLS, Charles

PALMER, Thomas H.

PYKE, William S.

ROE, Cyril C. G.

SIMPSON, Job

STARLING, Ernest H.

TURNER, Alfred E.

WRIGHT, H.