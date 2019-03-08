Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Can you help find missing pictures of 22 WW1 Norfolk soldiers?

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 14 August 2019

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake

Archant

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the First World War.

A husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam PeakeA husband and wife from Blakeney are on the hunt to find the missing pictures of 22 casualties of the great war. Picture: Relatives and Pam Peake

The idea came after Pam and John Peake's successful Blakeney Remembers exhibition last November to celebrate the centenary of the end of the Great War.

Mrs Peake, who has been working on the project for six years, said: "The very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the 'Old Blakeney' Facebook group.

"That leaves a further 22 casualties whose faces remain unknown after a hundred years.

"The names of the casualties are listed in the hope that someone might just recognise a relative and, even better still, be able to provide a photograph. In uniform would be wonderful but is not essential. "

The very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the �Old Blakeney� Facebook group. Picture: Picture NorfolkThe very latest addition, William Seales, only came to light a few weeks back on the �Old Blakeney� Facebook group. Picture: Picture Norfolk

The 39 known casualties have close associations to Blakeney, 24 were born in the town, two were born in Cley and six others were from further afield in Norfolk and elsewhere.

Ages of them men ranged from five men in their 20s, 11 in their 30s and two in their 40s.

At least 11 of the men were married and nine served in either the Royal or Merchant Navy.

The other 29 men all served in the Army.

Mrs Peake said: "We still don't know much about one of the casualties, H. Wright. All we know is the initial of his first name and that he was married. He is an absolute enigma."

Once all the pictures have been found, they will either be posted on the BAHS website or available for viewing at the History Centre at the Blakeney Village Hall.

Anybody with information should call Pam Peake on 01263 740388 or email info@bahs.uk

The missing soldiers are:

ADCOCK, Edward A.

BALDING, Robert

BOND, Willie D. B.

You may also want to watch:

CLAXTON, F. Charles

COOPER, Reginald M.

DANIEL, Reginald M.

DIGMAN, Henry

HAINES, Clarence C.

HAINES, George H.

LONG, E. Herbert

MITCHELL, Clement

MOORE, James

MOORE, John (Jack) E.

NEWLAND, John

NICHOLLS, Charles

PALMER, Thomas H.

PYKE, William S.

ROE, Cyril C. G.

SIMPSON, Job

STARLING, Ernest H.

TURNER, Alfred E.

WRIGHT, H.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

The Norwich streaker - why I did it

The Norwich streaker was removed by stewards Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

McDonald's in Pakefield. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It’s time to let go’ Much loved bakery up for sale after 34 years on high street

Mervyn Ayers of Merv's Hot Bread Kítćhén in Wymondham is hoping to sell up and retire now he's turned 60. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘We don’t know if he will recover’ - man left paralysed after A47 crash with horsebox

Two women had to be cut from a car after it was hit by a horsebox on the A47. Picture: Adrian Snowling

Welcome to Deerham - treasure hunt reveals all about deer in Norfolk

A beautiful muntjac deer. Picture: Chloe Bartrum
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists