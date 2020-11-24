News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

‘He is so precious’ - Couple sell belongings to help save dog with cancer

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 11:17 AM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020
Blue with Candice Garvey who was devastated to discover her precious pet had cancer Picture: Candic

Blue with Candice Garvey who was devastated to discover her precious pet had cancer Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

A couple are selling their possessions to save their beloved dog who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Blue is said to have the kindest nature and be the most lovable dog Picture: Candice Garvey

Blue is said to have the kindest nature and be the most lovable dog Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

Candice and Vicky Garvey are busy sorting out clothes, books, games, and anything they can do without to raise enough for Blue’s life-saving operation.

The eight-year-old who has been with them since he was a puppy has a growth on his stomach around the size of a 2p piece and tests have revealed it is cancerous.

The couple have been given an estimate of around £800 to remove the tumour, with hundreds likely to be added in medication.

Candice, 27, said the Staffordshire Bull Terrier was “the softest baby” adding: “He is just so precious. Everyone who meets him loves him.”

Blue the Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs an operation. His owners are selling their belongings and

Blue the Staffordshire Bull Terrier needs an operation. His owners are selling their belongings and have launched an online donation page to pay for it Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

In the last few days Blue underwent an operation to remove a lump from one of his testicles, and at the same time the growth on the stomach was looked at.

The testicle growth was found to be benign and unrelated to what was going on elsewhere.

Most Read

  1. 1 Welcome to our new website
  2. 2 Excitement mounts ahead of proposed return for Norwich City at Luton
  3. 3 Confirmed: Three households can form Christmas bubble to spend festive period together
  1. 4 Canaries legend Justin Fashanu could have street named after him
  2. 5 Cromer teenager supports local charities
  3. 6 Stoke City 2-3 Norwich City: Buendia red card, Krul injury but Canaries stay top of the Championship
  4. 7 MPs call for Norfolk to be in own coronavirus tier
  5. 8 Farke fears Krul out for weeks
  6. 9 Almost 200 Norfolk schools, colleges and nurseries hit by Covid cases
  7. 10 City defender Gibson hopes win over Stoke will silence the critics

So far their pet was fine in himself but would deteriorate without the operation which was beyond their pocket.

Candice, said she and seasonal bar manager Vicky, 39, did not have enough to pay for the treatment but were selling what they could and had also lauched an online donation page.

Blue with Vicky Garvey. Vicky and her wife Candice are doing all they can to raise money for an ope

Blue with Vicky Garvey. Vicky and her wife Candice are doing all they can to raise money for an operation Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

She said it was her stepson’s idea and that £90 had been raised in just a few days, with some donations from strangers who were animal lovers too.

The couple, of Ferrier Road, Great Yarmouth say Blue brings so much joy and love to their lives and that the diagnosis was “devastating.”

Candice said she had a voucher from the RSPCA for the first operation but there was no help for this new one and they did not have insurance.

She said they hadn’t asked how long he had left.

Blue has cancer and needs an operation his owners cannot afford Picture: Candice Garvey

Blue has cancer and needs an operation his owners cannot afford Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

Blue was “a little bit down” from his operation but overall still in good spirits.

“He is a happy dog. Even when he came round from the operation he was excitable. He loves everybody.”

To contribute search Help Save Bluey from Cancer on the GoFundMe website or click the link here.

Blue is recovering from an operation to have a lump removed from his testicle. During the procedure

Blue is recovering from an operation to have a lump removed from his testicle. During the procedure another lump was tested and found to be cancerous Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

Blue with Candice Garvey who with her wife Vicky has launched an appeal to pay for the dog's cancer

Blue with Candice Garvey who with her wife Vicky has launched an appeal to pay for the dog's cancer treatment Picture: Candice Garvey - Credit: Archant

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

Louisa Baldwin

person

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Couple arrested after string of ‘dash and dine’ cases at pubs and...

Ruth Lawes

person

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus