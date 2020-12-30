Road closure for controversial £327,000 work on Marriott's Way

Published: 11:43 AM December 30, 2020 Updated: 11:57 AM December 30, 2020

Improvements are to be made to the Marriott's Way, but the chopping down of trees has prompted controversy. - Credit: Archant

Controversial work to improve part of the popular Marriott's Way, in which more than 50 trees will be chopped down, is due to start next week.

It will mean part of the route will be closed, while nearby Hellesdon Road will also be shut for a period.

The £327,000 scheme will see changes to make the section of the Marriott’s Way, between Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road, safer and more convenient for walkers and cyclists.

A three-metre-wide cycle track will be installed on the section which goes past the Hellesdon platform.

Council officers say the route is currently uneven, overgrown with trees and foliage and is of “sub-standard width” to adequately cater for the people using the path.

But to improve it, 54 trees will have to be cut down - a decision which sparked controversy.

During consultation on the scheme, funded through the £32m Transforming Cities money awarded for projects in and around Norwich, nine people objected, mainly over the loss of the trees.

Council officers say at least 48 trees will be planted to make up for those lost.

The work, due to start on Monday, January 4 and continuing until late February, will also see construction of new shared, raised table ‘parallel’ crossing on Hellesdon Road where it meets Marriott’s Way.

Hellesdon Road will be resurfaced between the Marl Pit Lane/Hellesdon Road junction and Hellesdon Bridge.

It means Marriott's Way, between Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road, will be closed for the duration of the works.

The existing cycling and walking facilities on Gunton Lane and Hellesdon Road will remain open throughout.

From 7am on Monday, January 11 until 7pm on Friday, January 22, Hellesdon Road will be shut from Hellesdon bridge to the Marl Pit Lane/Hellesdon Road junction.

Norfolk County Council says access for people who live nearby, businesses and pedestrians/cyclists will be maintained at all times.

The 26-mile Marriott's Way route, which runs from Norwich to Aylsham, following a former train line, is named after William Marriott.

He was the chief engineer and manager of the Midland and Great Northern Railway system.