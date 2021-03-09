Published: 11:41 AM March 9, 2021

Hellesdon tree warden Bex Cross prepares the tree ready for collection from the parish council - Credit: Hellesdon Parish Council

Dozens of trees are being offered to residents as part of a green project in a Norwich suburb.

Hellesdon Parish Council is currently distributing a total of 100 trees for people to collect, with around half of these being taken up as it stands.

The scheme intends to improve wellbeing as well as helping to keep Hellesdon green.

Residents are able to select a choice of trees with blackthorn, crab apple, hawthorn, hazel, hornbeam, spindle and wayfaring all available.

Hellesdon Parish Council clerk Natasha Carver said spindle has been the most popular species among residents so far.

She said: "As a parish council, we are committed to increase the tree coverage to improve the wellbeing of those who live here.

You may also want to watch:

"Someone decided at the end of last year that it would be a good idea and the tree wardens from Broadland turned up with them.

"It is something different for people to do and we hope to introduce more projects to help lift people's spirits."

The trees are ready to be collected from the council, who will also email instructions to residents so they know how to plant them.

Residents also receive a tree shelter if they take up the council's offer.

Bex Cross, the tree warden for Hellesdon, has been ensuring the trees are ready for collection from Diamond Jubilee Lodge.

And the council intends to run the scheme again later in the year around November time if there is the demand for it.



