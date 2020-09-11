Search

Advanced search

Video

Car crashes into library and causes ‘considerable damage’

PUBLISHED: 12:10 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:37 11 September 2020

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

Archant

A library had to be closed after a car crashed into it, causing “considerable damage”.

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

Hellesdon Library reopened on Friday morning after Thursday’s accident, when the driver of a silver Ford struck the front of the building.

The car, covered in blue police tape, with a crumpled front, remains in the car park, off Woodview Road, while a fence has been put up around the section of the library which was hit.

It happened at just before 11.30am on Thursday, with the library open at the time. It is understood a member of staff was in the office when the car hit the wall outside, but nobody was hurt.

There are cracks visible in the wall at the front of the library, while a number of bricks in the wall have been damaged, with metal fencing put in place.

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which runs the library, said: “Hellesdon Library opened again this morning, following an unscheduled closure yesterday.

“Unfortunately a member of the public accidentally hit the front of the library with his vehicle causing considerable damage to the outside of the building and to the inside.

“A structural engineer has visited site and we have fenced off the affected parts both internally and externally to ensure there is no further damage caused. We are working to repair the damage as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: Officers were called to Woodview Road in Hellesdon shortly before 11.30am yesterday morning (Thursday 10 September) following reports that a car had collided with a wall.

“The male driver suffered no injuries as a result of the incident, although ambulance attended for precautionary reasons. The wall has since been cordoned off.”

Norfolk County Council said the library would be open until 6pm. They said: “Customers can come to the library to browse the shelves, collect their pre-ordered books for from the Select and Collect service, pick up a Grab and Go bag for children, collect their requests and reservations and use a PC.

“There is hand sanitiser, a new one-way system, social distancing and a cleaning regime to ensure everyone stays safe. Face coverings are mandatory and we collect visitor contact details for Test and Trace purposes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New £750,000 food store offers cheap Greggs sausage rolls

The Food Warehouse now open in Norwich. Pic: submitted

Village bowls club could fold over dispute with pub landlady

Members of Lenwade Bowls Club who are unable to use their club house, green and facilities at The Bridge Inn, Lenwade. (C) Archant 2020

‘Christmas is probably off’: Norfolk’s pubs plan for critical winter months

Victoria MacDonald who runs the Old Ram Coaching Inn and The Cellar House has started planning for winter. Picture: The Old Ram Coaching Inn

New holiday park with 170 lodges to be built on golf course

High Lodge Leisure is set for a major revamp, according to new plans Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk base for dog charity see numbers “creeping up” amid fears thousands of dogs could be abandoned

Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Snetterton, Paige Pope said that despite the home not being completely reopened to the public the number of dogs being brought in is “creeping up”. Picture: Dogs Trust

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public have been told to face masks and social distance but may also be told to curfew. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police shocked to find rude note criticising parking - after dealing with emergency

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Car crashes into library and causes ‘considerable damage’

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

Woman on mobility scooter suffers serious head injury in van crash

A woman in her 70s suffered serious head injuries in a collision on Mileham Drive in Aylsham, Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

Woodland area fails to sell at auction

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton went unsold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

Norwich brewery founder has confiscation hearing adjourned

Patrick Fisher, formerly of Redwell Brewery, has had his confiscation hearing postponed Picture: Jamie Honeywood