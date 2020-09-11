Video

Car crashes into library and causes ‘considerable damage’

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant. Archant

A library had to be closed after a car crashed into it, causing “considerable damage”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant. A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

Hellesdon Library reopened on Friday morning after Thursday’s accident, when the driver of a silver Ford struck the front of the building.

The car, covered in blue police tape, with a crumpled front, remains in the car park, off Woodview Road, while a fence has been put up around the section of the library which was hit.

It happened at just before 11.30am on Thursday, with the library open at the time. It is understood a member of staff was in the office when the car hit the wall outside, but nobody was hurt.

There are cracks visible in the wall at the front of the library, while a number of bricks in the wall have been damaged, with metal fencing put in place.

A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant. A car crashed into Hellesdon Library. Pic: Archant.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council, which runs the library, said: “Hellesdon Library opened again this morning, following an unscheduled closure yesterday.

“Unfortunately a member of the public accidentally hit the front of the library with his vehicle causing considerable damage to the outside of the building and to the inside.

“A structural engineer has visited site and we have fenced off the affected parts both internally and externally to ensure there is no further damage caused. We are working to repair the damage as quickly as possible.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: Officers were called to Woodview Road in Hellesdon shortly before 11.30am yesterday morning (Thursday 10 September) following reports that a car had collided with a wall.

“The male driver suffered no injuries as a result of the incident, although ambulance attended for precautionary reasons. The wall has since been cordoned off.”

Norfolk County Council said the library would be open until 6pm. They said: “Customers can come to the library to browse the shelves, collect their pre-ordered books for from the Select and Collect service, pick up a Grab and Go bag for children, collect their requests and reservations and use a PC.

“There is hand sanitiser, a new one-way system, social distancing and a cleaning regime to ensure everyone stays safe. Face coverings are mandatory and we collect visitor contact details for Test and Trace purposes.”