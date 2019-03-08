Norwich City fan turns £50 bet into £1,600 as Canaries win Championship

A Norwich City fan had more than most to celebrate following the club's win on Sunday - after turning a £50 bet into more than £1,600.

Business owner Trevor Milton made three bets at the start of the season for Norwich to win the Championship title.

The 73-year-old said he had been impressed with the enthusiasm of the young squad after watching them play and felt it was "worth a punt".

His first bet - made just a few games into the season - was £5 each-way when the odds were at 50/1.

He made a second £25 each-way bet at 40/1, followed by a £20 win-only bet in November when the odds dropped to 4/1.

Despite a rocky start to the season, Mr Milton's optimism paid off on Sunday when Norwich beat Aston Villa 2-1 to take the Championship title.

Mr Milton, who is the managing director of Hellesdon Leather in Norwich, said: "I liked the youngsters in the squad and the mix of players, and I could see something.

"The league is not that good and I could see the enthusiasm from the youngsters and thought it was worth a punt."

He said the £1,625 winnings were paid directly into his account by Bet365 at 2pm on Sunday.

Mr Milton, who said he sees City head coach Daniel Farke regularly at the same health club in Norwich, said: "The first thing I said to him when I met was 'you are the best in the league when you have the ball, the worst in the league when you haven't got it'.

"If Norwich keeps everything they have got, I think they will do very well [in the Premier League]."

Mr Milton said he intended to place a bet on Norwich finishing in the top 10 next season.