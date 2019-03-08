Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich City fan turns £50 bet into £1,600 as Canaries win Championship

PUBLISHED: 21:27 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:27 07 May 2019

Business owner Trevor Milton made three bets at the start of the season for Norwich to win the Championship title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Business owner Trevor Milton made three bets at the start of the season for Norwich to win the Championship title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich City fan had more than most to celebrate following the club's win on Sunday - after turning a £50 bet into more than £1,600.

Business owner Trevor Milton made three bets at the start of the season for Norwich to win the Championship title.

The 73-year-old said he had been impressed with the enthusiasm of the young squad after watching them play and felt it was "worth a punt".

His first bet - made just a few games into the season - was £5 each-way when the odds were at 50/1.

He made a second £25 each-way bet at 40/1, followed by a £20 win-only bet in November when the odds dropped to 4/1.

You may also want to watch:

Despite a rocky start to the season, Mr Milton's optimism paid off on Sunday when Norwich beat Aston Villa 2-1 to take the Championship title.

Mr Milton, who is the managing director of Hellesdon Leather in Norwich, said: "I liked the youngsters in the squad and the mix of players, and I could see something.

"The league is not that good and I could see the enthusiasm from the youngsters and thought it was worth a punt."

He said the £1,625 winnings were paid directly into his account by Bet365 at 2pm on Sunday.

Mr Milton, who said he sees City head coach Daniel Farke regularly at the same health club in Norwich, said: "The first thing I said to him when I met was 'you are the best in the league when you have the ball, the worst in the league when you haven't got it'.

"If Norwich keeps everything they have got, I think they will do very well [in the Premier League]."

Mr Milton said he intended to place a bet on Norwich finishing in the top 10 next season.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Dispersal order in place for Rosary Road following drug dealing reports

The area around Rosary Road and Old Library Woods, where residents are concerned about drug dealing and sex workers. Photo: Archant

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Norwich City fan turns £50 bet into £1,600 as Canaries win Championship

Business owner Trevor Milton made three bets at the start of the season for Norwich to win the Championship title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists