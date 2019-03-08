Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich support worker becomes chaplain

PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 20 March 2019

Sam Chirwa has become a chaplain for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Sam Chirwa has become a chaplain for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Archant

A Norwich father-of-two who joined Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) as a clinical support worker has become a chaplain.

Sam Chirwa, 39, began his pastoral training in 2000 in Malawi and was ordained last year following training in England.

For the past five years, he has been a volunteer chaplain for NSFT in addition to his role of equality and diversity leader and trainer.

From April he will be based in Endeavour House, Ipswich,

“I’m looking forward to my new role and I’m excited by it,” he said.

“I don’t regard it as a job but as a service to meet the needs of our service users and staff, which was why I’ve been an enthusiastic and long-serving volunteer chaplain here.”

He worked as a clinical support worker at Hellesdon Hospital and joined the trust’s equality and diversity group when it was formed in 2013.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Closed intu Chapelfield store set to reopen in Norwich

Jones Bootmaker store is reopening in Brigg Street in Norwich

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists