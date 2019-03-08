Norwich support worker becomes chaplain

Sam Chirwa has become a chaplain for the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT Archant

A Norwich father-of-two who joined Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) as a clinical support worker has become a chaplain.

Sam Chirwa, 39, began his pastoral training in 2000 in Malawi and was ordained last year following training in England.

For the past five years, he has been a volunteer chaplain for NSFT in addition to his role of equality and diversity leader and trainer.

From April he will be based in Endeavour House, Ipswich,

“I’m looking forward to my new role and I’m excited by it,” he said.

“I don’t regard it as a job but as a service to meet the needs of our service users and staff, which was why I’ve been an enthusiastic and long-serving volunteer chaplain here.”

He worked as a clinical support worker at Hellesdon Hospital and joined the trust’s equality and diversity group when it was formed in 2013.