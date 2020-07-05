Search

Advanced search

House once marketed for £525,000 could become residential children’s home

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 July 2020

A home on Waldemar Avenue, which could be turned into a children's care home. Picture: Google

A home on Waldemar Avenue, which could be turned into a children's care home. Picture: Google

Google

A five-bedroom home which was once on the market for more than £500,000 could be converted into a residential care home for children.

Care provider Juventas Services Ltd has lodged a bid with Broadland Council to convert a house on Waldemar Avenue in Hellesdon into a care home for looked-after children.

You may also want to watch:

The home, which was on the market for £525,000 in 2017, would provide residential home for four children if the plans are approved, while also providing six full time jobs in the care sector.

Currently operating as a semi-independent living accommodation by the provider, the plans would see it instead see a greater level of care provided to its young residents and would be staffed 24/7.

Papers submitted with the application say: “This distinction means that any impact from residents at 36a on their neighbours will be significantly less if it becomes a residential children’s home, this is due to staff having Loco Parentis responsibility for the children.”

Broadland Council will decide the application in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

William and Kate enjoy afternoon tea at Norfolk hospital for NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

A140 closed after serious crash

The A140 is closed at Stoke Ash following a serious crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

William and Kate enjoy afternoon tea at Norfolk hospital for NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn as part of the NHS birthday celebrations. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 5, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Theatre jobs could be saved as government reveals £1.5bn support fund

Stephen Crocker, chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Six things you might have missed following City’s damaging defeat to Brighton

City improved after a triple substitution in the 67th minute during their defeat to Brighton, with Todd Cantwell one of the players to come on Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Radioactive discharges from Sizewell C under the microscope

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy

How Norfolk’s WI are getting involved with Norfolk Day 2020

Mary Dorrell, the communications chairman of Norfolk’s WI. Picture: WI