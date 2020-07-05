House once marketed for £525,000 could become residential children’s home

A home on Waldemar Avenue, which could be turned into a children's care home. Picture: Google Google

A five-bedroom home which was once on the market for more than £500,000 could be converted into a residential care home for children.

Care provider Juventas Services Ltd has lodged a bid with Broadland Council to convert a house on Waldemar Avenue in Hellesdon into a care home for looked-after children.

The home, which was on the market for £525,000 in 2017, would provide residential home for four children if the plans are approved, while also providing six full time jobs in the care sector.

Currently operating as a semi-independent living accommodation by the provider, the plans would see it instead see a greater level of care provided to its young residents and would be staffed 24/7.

Papers submitted with the application say: “This distinction means that any impact from residents at 36a on their neighbours will be significantly less if it becomes a residential children’s home, this is due to staff having Loco Parentis responsibility for the children.”

Broadland Council will decide the application in due course.