Investigations continue into cause of Norwich park building blaze

The burnt out thatched tennis pavillion at Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Investigations to establish the cause of a fire that destroyed a building at a Norwich park.

The tennis pavilion at Heigham Park - which has stood for almost a century - caught fire around 2.22pm on Saturday and resulted in the thatched roof being stripped by firefighters to contain the blaze.

While the roof has been completely destroyed, the structure itself appears to be largely intact.

The true extent of the damage, however, and any steps that Norwich City Council might take concerning the building in the future are currently unknown.

A council spokesperson said: "We were very saddened to hear of the news about the fire at the Heigham Park pavilion this weekend.

"Our parks team are working with the police and the fire service to determine when it's safe to access the building to review the damage."