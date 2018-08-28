Best selling author to sign new festive book at Diss bookshop

Best selling author Heidi Swain with her new Christmas themed book, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland, at her home at Long Stratton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

A Sunday Times best selling author and long-term south Norfolk resident will be signing her latest book at Diss Publishing Bookshop in the coming weeks.

Heidi Swain, author of such commercial romantic fiction as The Cherry Tree Cafe, and Summer at Skylark Farm, will be at the independent bookshop from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, December 1.

Mrs Swain, who has lived in Long Stratton for more than 15 years, brought out her latest work, Snowflakes and Cinnamon Swirls at The Winter Wonderland earlier this month.

The book’s plot focuses on the house keeper of Wynthorpe Hall, who moves into her workplace to escape town gossip following the demise of her engagement, but finds romance again with another new resident.

Mother-of-two Mrs Swain said: “Book signings are all part of getting to know your readers. I love that connection, and Diss Publishing Bookshop are so supportive.”