Norfolk woman loses over 7st in weight

14 December, 2018 - 13:02
Heidi Smith before she lost 7st in weight. Pictures: Hollie Webb

Archant

Super slimmers at a Mid-Norfolk club have lost a whopping 10,779 pounds in weight in 2018 – that’s the equivalent of around 41 baby elephants.

Heidi Smith after losing 7st in weight. Pictures: Hollie WebbHeidi Smith after losing 7st in weight. Pictures: Hollie Webb

The 331 members in Fakenham and Briston, who attend Hollie Webb’s groups every week, follow Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan created by the organisation’s team of expert nutritionists. This encourages them to fill up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and veg.

Heidi Smith, from Briston, has lost 7st 2.5lb and is now one of the groups’ diamond target members, which means she’s been maintaining her target weight for over a year.

She said: “Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a diet.

“Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant crash diets and counting calories. But now I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.

“Losing so much weight as a group just proves the huge change that we’ve all made to our lives, some people who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives. It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together. Every week we support and encourage each other and share tips and recipes, and on top of that we have a lot of fun.

“The support and inspiration we get from Hollie has also been integral to our success. Because she’s lost weight herself, she understands the ups and downs of slimming and can offer us help and advice based on her own experience. Without her I don’t think we’d have achieved as much.”

Hollie said: “Slimming has never been more important as 60.3pc of adults in North Norfolk are overweight or obese. I just want to help even more people to make real changes for life – there’s no better job satisfaction than that.”

Her groups are held at Briston Pavilion every Tuesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and every Saturday at Fakenham Community Centre at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11.30am. for more information call Hollie on 07816647140.

Topic Tags:

