Hedgehog Haven urges gardeners to check for animals as lockdown eases
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
The operator of a hedgehog rescue home has urged people to keep checking their gardens for trapped animals as lockdown eases.
Marian Grimes at Hedgehog Haven in North Walsham says she finally has a few empty pens after months of receiving almost a hedgehog a day during coronavirus lockdown.
The rush was brought on by a gardening boom which saw more people spotting the animals in their gardens.
Pressure on Ms Grimes was increased by the fact she was not able to have any helpers due to restrictions, however now she has been able to bring in another lady to help clean the shed and look after the animals.
She said: "It hasn't been quite so busy at the moment, it's a bit too early for babies and I haven't got many in residence at the moment.
"It's quiet at the moment, but I hardly dare say it because when I do I talk it up.
You may also want to watch:
"I've learned my lesson, I never lock the hedgehog shed up early, because when I do that you can be sure I get a phone call."
Now Ms Grimes says she is getting "the difficult ones" who have been involved in garden accidents and suffered strange injuries.
Most Read
- 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
- 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
- 3 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
- 4 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
- 5 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
- 6 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
- 7 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 8 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
- 9 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
- 10 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
The latest arrival at the haven is Jane, one of the "difficult" hedgehogs as she has lost her right back leg and will be taking a trip to the vets tomorrow.
Ms Grimes added: "I don't know whether it was a strimmer which caused it, because her leg is absolutely gone.
"Now I'm getting the garden accidents, I had one in a rat trap who got caught, which would've been okay if the gentleman had checked the rat trap, but he had left it days and the hedgehog had got his tongue caught in it.
"Thankfully he did make it in the end, but I always say people need to get to them at speed."
She urged people to check garden items such as football nets and rat traps for hedgehogs.
If someone finds one, Ms Grimes says to catch it in a box, then call her, rather than visa versa, which often sees the animal run away.
To find out more about Hedgehog Haven, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Hedgehog-Haven-North-Norfolk-615345821935396/