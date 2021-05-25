Hedgehog Haven urges gardeners to check for animals as lockdown eases

Published: 4:26 PM May 25, 2021

Marian Grimes runs Hedgehog Haven from her home in North Walsham, during the first lockdown she was inundated with hedgehogs in need and whilst she is still looking after over 60 hedgehogs now she still has room to help more. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The operator of a hedgehog rescue home has urged people to keep checking their gardens for trapped animals as lockdown eases.

Marian Grimes at Hedgehog Haven in North Walsham says she finally has a few empty pens after months of receiving almost a hedgehog a day during coronavirus lockdown.

The rush was brought on by a gardening boom which saw more people spotting the animals in their gardens.

Pressure on Ms Grimes was increased by the fact she was not able to have any helpers due to restrictions, however now she has been able to bring in another lady to help clean the shed and look after the animals.

She said: "It hasn't been quite so busy at the moment, it's a bit too early for babies and I haven't got many in residence at the moment.

"It's quiet at the moment, but I hardly dare say it because when I do I talk it up.

"I've learned my lesson, I never lock the hedgehog shed up early, because when I do that you can be sure I get a phone call."

Now Ms Grimes says she is getting "the difficult ones" who have been involved in garden accidents and suffered strange injuries.

The latest arrival at the haven is Jane, one of the "difficult" hedgehogs as she has lost her right back leg and will be taking a trip to the vets tomorrow.

Ms Grimes added: "I don't know whether it was a strimmer which caused it, because her leg is absolutely gone.

"Now I'm getting the garden accidents, I had one in a rat trap who got caught, which would've been okay if the gentleman had checked the rat trap, but he had left it days and the hedgehog had got his tongue caught in it.

"Thankfully he did make it in the end, but I always say people need to get to them at speed."

She urged people to check garden items such as football nets and rat traps for hedgehogs.

If someone finds one, Ms Grimes says to catch it in a box, then call her, rather than visa versa, which often sees the animal run away.

Jane, who was brought to Hedgehog Haven with a missing leg. - Credit: Hedgehog Haven

To find out more about Hedgehog Haven, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Hedgehog-Haven-North-Norfolk-615345821935396/