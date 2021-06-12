Hedgehog Haven sees first babies arrive after being abandoned by mother

Published: 7:29 PM June 12, 2021

Marian Grimes at Hedgehog Haven in North Walsham has taken in her first babies of the year. - Credit: Marian Grimes/Hedgehog Haven

A hedgehog shelter based in North Walsham has seen its first three babies of the summer arrive after they were abandoned by their mother.

Marian Grimes, who runs Hedgehog Haven, says her short break is over as 'hoglet' season begins, when hedgehog babies are born and abandoned by their mothers leaving them "helpless" according to Ms Grimes.

She said: "I had a phone call asking whether I could take three hoglets, they came in Thursday night, so at the moment I've got three on olive feeds.

Marian Grimes runs Hedgehog Haven from her home in North Walsham, during the first lockdown she was inundated with hedgehogs in need and whilst she is still looking after over 60 hedgehogs now she still has room to help more. Credit - Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"This is now the start of the hoglet season, one or two rescues now are starting to get the hoglets in, these are the first ones of the year so far, but I'm sure there will be more.

"When they come in as these ones have without their eyes open, which means they're under two weeks old.

"They open their eyes after two weeks and they don't have their hearing for three weeks so they're completely helpless.

"I have to toilet them, because they can't spend a penny themselves."

Ms Grimes is also urging people to ensure they don't disturb nests, which leads to mothers abandoning their young before they are ready to fend for themselves.

She added: "If you do disturb a nest, wait a little while and see if the mother comes back.

"If she doesn't come back, you need to put gloves on and you need to act promptly and get them somewhere, because they do not survive long.

"They need specialist care, they need feeding and toileting.

"A friend of mine said 'you don't lick them like a mother cat to stimulate them do you', but I certainly don't I use a cotton bud."

"They are very rewarding, but it is hard work, I've never had any kids, but I reckon it's similar."

If you find stray hedgehogs or disturb a next, Ms Grimes can be contacted on her Facebook page or alternatively telephone Hodmedods on: 07835 498970