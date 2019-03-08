Search

Long hold-ups after three-car crash in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:20 29 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 29 June 2019

Photo: James Bass.

Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Motorists are urged to avoid the area following a three-vehicle crash in Great Yarmouth.

The road traffic collision, on Caister Road, happened just after 3pm on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary, the motorists involved are believed to have "minor injuries" following the collision.

Police are on scene and warned traffic is slow through the area following the crash.

