Car crashes into central reservation on A11

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:59 PM July 21, 2021   
A car crashed into the central reservation on the A11 at Snetterton

A car crashed into the central reservation on the A11 at Snetterton - Credit: Google Street View

Emergency services were called to the A11 after a car crashed into the central reservation. 

Norfolk police and the fire service were sent to the Thetford-bound carriageway at around 1.25pm on Wednesday following reports of a collision at Snetterton. 

Firefighters from Attleborough, East Harling and Thetford attended, but did not have to use any cutting equipment to free passengers from the vehicle. 

Crews made the vehicle safe and departed the scene just before 2pm. 

Nobody was injured as a result of the crash. 

Traffic was heavy at Snetterton heading southbound ahead of the vehicle's recovery. 

For the latest travel information, check the EDP's live traffic map


