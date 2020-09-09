Search

Advanced search

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

PUBLISHED: 09:32 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 09 September 2020

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in a south Norfolk village, which has caused a heavy tailback of traffic on a main road.

At around 7.23am this morning, emergency services were called to the B1322 in Poringland following a crash involving one car.

You may also want to watch:

The male driver of the vehicle, a Citreon car, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment after the incident, though his injuries are said to be minor.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constbaulary said that while the road had not needed to be closed, it had led to a buildup of traffic in the area.

For up to date travel information visit our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘If only they could see’ - Diver’s warning over what lies beneath Norfolk’s waters

Norfolk diving vloggers Craig Morris and Jim Marshall. Picture: The Dive Line

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Council charges personal trainer for using public park for sessions

Liam O’Dell, 29, who runs BreakingRecords Fitness has branded Swaffham Town Council’s (STC) decision to charge him for using the towns recreation ground for personal training sessions, as ‘ridiculous’. BreakingRecords Fitness

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Woman abused as she walked through village

A woman was verbally abused iin Mulbarton at the junction where Catmere Herne meets Cuckoofield Lane. Picture: Google Street View

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man was taken to hospital after the crash Picture; Chris Bishop

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman

County farms manager sacked after council upholds allegations

Norfolk County Farms lets 17,000 acres to tenants. Picture: Joseph Casey Photography

Tax expert and his wife take over ‘the greatest tea shop in Norwich’

Jodie and Jon Hook, who are taking over the former Tea House in Wright's Courtyard, Elm Hill. Pic: Jon Hook

Coronavirus restrictions Q&A: What are the new rules on social gatherings?

Police will be able to issue fines to people who do not adhere to the new restrictions on gathering in groups. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY