Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in a south Norfolk village, which has caused a heavy tailback of traffic on a main road.

At around 7.23am this morning, emergency services were called to the B1322 in Poringland following a crash involving one car.

The male driver of the vehicle, a Citreon car, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment after the incident, though his injuries are said to be minor.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constbaulary said that while the road had not needed to be closed, it had led to a buildup of traffic in the area.

