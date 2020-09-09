Heavy traffic build-up through village following main road crash
PUBLISHED: 09:32 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 09 September 2020
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in a south Norfolk village, which has caused a heavy tailback of traffic on a main road.
At around 7.23am this morning, emergency services were called to the B1322 in Poringland following a crash involving one car.
You may also want to watch:
The male driver of the vehicle, a Citreon car, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment after the incident, though his injuries are said to be minor.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constbaulary said that while the road had not needed to be closed, it had led to a buildup of traffic in the area.
For up to date travel information visit our live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.