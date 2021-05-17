Heavy downpours and strong winds to batter Norfolk

Published: 6:16 PM May 17, 2021

Norfolk residents and visitors are set to be lashed with heavy showers and strong winds this week.

The easing of coronavirus restrictions could not have come at a better time, as the county braces itself for more heavy downpours and 'unseasonable' gales from Wednesday.

Forecasters at University of East Anglia-based Weatherquest have said this month so far has seen up to 80mm of rain in the region, which is on to surpass the 1967 record of 131.7mm of rain fell across the UK.

Forecaster Zoe Johnson said: "We have seen above-average rainfall already this month, which comes as a shock after how dry April was.

"Even today parts of the region have seen 10mm of rainfall in very quick showers, which is very unseasonable and unsettled.

"We're going to see heavy showers on and off for the next week, with some very windy weather coming to Norfolk from the west on Friday."

It comes as step 3 of the government's roadmap was put into place, allowing pubs and restaurants to let people sit inside and entertainment venues, bowling alleys, and amusement arcades to open.

Miss Johnson added: "It doesn't look like the weather will clear up ahead of the weekend, but very early predictions show the rain could settle in the last week of May."

Met Office forecaster, Sarah Kent, added: "Anyone planning outdoor gatherings should certainly keep an eye out for significant, windy weather and be sure to monitor the Met Office website for any warnings."

There are currently no flood warnings in place for Norfolk.