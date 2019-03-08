Nostalgia

Forest fires, traffic chaos and plenty of ice cream: East Anglian heatwaves through the years

Leapfrogging on the beach in Lowestoft in the 1950s. Photo: Archant

As we experience the hottest July day in the region on record it's timely to look back on heatwaves past.

With the help of our Local Recall archives and picture libraries we've been able to put together a picture of how the region sizzled from 1901 to present day.

Click through our interactive story to view excerpts from this newspapers heatwave reports starting from over 100 years ago and enjoy our gallery of historic photos.

Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Wendy and Gary King enjoying ice cream in the hot weather in Thetford, 8 June 1976. Photo: Archant Wendy and Gary King enjoying ice cream in the hot weather in Thetford, 8 June 1976. Photo: Archant

Diss heatwave, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library Diss heatwave, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Norwich Yacht Station , 28 July 1976 . Photo: Archant Library Norwich Yacht Station , 28 July 1976 . Photo: Archant Library

This group of rowers is trying to steer a 'shark' raft downriver past Pull's Ferry in Norwich, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library This group of rowers is trying to steer a 'shark' raft downriver past Pull's Ferry in Norwich, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

The sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks, 27th July 1976. Photo: Archant Library The sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks, 27th July 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Paddlers at Gorleston in late summer, September 1976. Photo: Archant Library Paddlers at Gorleston in late summer, September 1976. Photo: Archant Library

People cool off in the river in Fakenham during the heatwave, 1953. Photo: Archant Library People cool off in the river in Fakenham during the heatwave, 1953. Photo: Archant Library

Beccles Miss Waveney, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library Beccles Miss Waveney, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Soaking up Sun: Seagulls sunbathe near Lowestoft south beach., 15 July 1987. Photo: Archant Library Soaking up Sun: Seagulls sunbathe near Lowestoft south beach., 15 July 1987. Photo: Archant Library

Youngsters enjoying themselves on Gorleston beach and in the sea, 18 August 1966. Photo: Archant Library Youngsters enjoying themselves on Gorleston beach and in the sea, 18 August 1966. Photo: Archant Library

Holidaymakers on Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade , 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library Holidaymakers on Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade , 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Beach and Seafront at Lowestoft, 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library Beach and Seafront at Lowestoft, 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Fancy dress at Sheringham Carnival on the first day of the 1990 heatwave, 1 August 1990. Photo: Archant Library Fancy dress at Sheringham Carnival on the first day of the 1990 heatwave, 1 August 1990. Photo: Archant Library

A family with a kite on Mundesley beach, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library A family with a kite on Mundesley beach, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Lowestoft, Suffolk -- Beach and Seafront Lowestoft South Beach Scene Dated -- 20 August 1982. Photo: Archant Lowestoft, Suffolk -- Beach and Seafront Lowestoft South Beach Scene Dated -- 20 August 1982. Photo: Archant

Lowestoft beach and South Pier, 31 July 1957 . Photo: Archant Library Lowestoft beach and South Pier, 31 July 1957 . Photo: Archant Library