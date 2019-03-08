Search

Forest fires, traffic chaos and plenty of ice cream: East Anglian heatwaves through the years

PUBLISHED: 15:13 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 25 July 2019

Leapfrogging on the beach in Lowestoft in the 1950s. Photo: Archant

Leapfrogging on the beach in Lowestoft in the 1950s. Photo: Archant

As we experience the hottest July day in the region on record it's timely to look back on heatwaves past.

With the help of our Local Recall archives and picture libraries we've been able to put together a picture of how the region sizzled from 1901 to present day.

Click through our interactive story to view excerpts from this newspapers heatwave reports starting from over 100 years ago and enjoy our gallery of historic photos.

Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant LibraryEnjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Wendy and Gary King enjoying ice cream in the hot weather in Thetford, 8 June 1976. Photo: ArchantWendy and Gary King enjoying ice cream in the hot weather in Thetford, 8 June 1976. Photo: Archant

Diss heatwave, June 1976. Photo: Archant LibraryDiss heatwave, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Norwich Yacht Station , 28 July 1976 . Photo: Archant LibraryNorwich Yacht Station , 28 July 1976 . Photo: Archant Library

This group of rowers is trying to steer a 'shark' raft downriver past Pull's Ferry in Norwich, June 1976. Photo: Archant LibraryThis group of rowers is trying to steer a 'shark' raft downriver past Pull's Ferry in Norwich, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library

The sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks, 27th July 1976. Photo: Archant LibraryThe sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks, 27th July 1976. Photo: Archant Library

Paddlers at Gorleston in late summer, September 1976. Photo: Archant LibraryPaddlers at Gorleston in late summer, September 1976. Photo: Archant Library

People cool off in the river in Fakenham during the heatwave, 1953. Photo: Archant LibraryPeople cool off in the river in Fakenham during the heatwave, 1953. Photo: Archant Library

Beccles Miss Waveney, July 1983. Photo: Archant LibraryBeccles Miss Waveney, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Soaking up Sun: Seagulls sunbathe near Lowestoft south beach., 15 July 1987. Photo: Archant LibrarySoaking up Sun: Seagulls sunbathe near Lowestoft south beach., 15 July 1987. Photo: Archant Library

Youngsters enjoying themselves on Gorleston beach and in the sea, 18 August 1966. Photo: Archant LibraryYoungsters enjoying themselves on Gorleston beach and in the sea, 18 August 1966. Photo: Archant Library

Holidaymakers on Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade , 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant LibraryHolidaymakers on Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade , 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Beach and Seafront at Lowestoft, 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant LibraryBeach and Seafront at Lowestoft, 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Fancy dress at Sheringham Carnival on the first day of the 1990 heatwave, 1 August 1990. Photo: Archant LibraryFancy dress at Sheringham Carnival on the first day of the 1990 heatwave, 1 August 1990. Photo: Archant Library

A family with a kite on Mundesley beach, July 1983. Photo: Archant LibraryA family with a kite on Mundesley beach, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library

Lowestoft, Suffolk -- Beach and Seafront Lowestoft South Beach Scene Dated -- 20 August 1982. Photo: ArchantLowestoft, Suffolk -- Beach and Seafront Lowestoft South Beach Scene Dated -- 20 August 1982. Photo: Archant

Lowestoft beach and South Pier, 31 July 1957 . Photo: Archant LibraryLowestoft beach and South Pier, 31 July 1957 . Photo: Archant Library

Bank holiday visitors on the beach and seafront at Sheringham, 3 August 1953. Photo: Archant LibraryBank holiday visitors on the beach and seafront at Sheringham, 3 August 1953. Photo: Archant Library

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

