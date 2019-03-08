Nostalgia
Forest fires, traffic chaos and plenty of ice cream: East Anglian heatwaves through the years
PUBLISHED: 15:13 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 25 July 2019
As we experience the hottest July day in the region on record it's timely to look back on heatwaves past.
With the help of our Local Recall archives and picture libraries we've been able to put together a picture of how the region sizzled from 1901 to present day.
Click through our interactive story to view excerpts from this newspapers heatwave reports starting from over 100 years ago and enjoy our gallery of historic photos.
Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library
Enjoying the sunshine in Thetford, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library
Wendy and Gary King enjoying ice cream in the hot weather in Thetford, 8 June 1976. Photo: Archant
Diss heatwave, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library
Norwich Yacht Station , 28 July 1976 . Photo: Archant Library
This group of rowers is trying to steer a 'shark' raft downriver past Pull's Ferry in Norwich, June 1976. Photo: Archant Library
The sea, the sun, the sand - all were perfect at Gorleston where young and not so young were enjoying the ideal conditions for the first of the summer seasons two peak-holiday weeks, 27th July 1976. Photo: Archant Library
Paddlers at Gorleston in late summer, September 1976. Photo: Archant Library
People cool off in the river in Fakenham during the heatwave, 1953. Photo: Archant Library
Beccles Miss Waveney, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library
Soaking up Sun: Seagulls sunbathe near Lowestoft south beach., 15 July 1987. Photo: Archant Library
Youngsters enjoying themselves on Gorleston beach and in the sea, 18 August 1966. Photo: Archant Library
Holidaymakers on Lowestoft's Jubilee Parade , 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library
Beach and Seafront at Lowestoft, 5 July 1983. Photo: Archant Library
Fancy dress at Sheringham Carnival on the first day of the 1990 heatwave, 1 August 1990. Photo: Archant Library
A family with a kite on Mundesley beach, July 1983. Photo: Archant Library
Lowestoft, Suffolk -- Beach and Seafront Lowestoft South Beach Scene Dated -- 20 August 1982. Photo: Archant
Lowestoft beach and South Pier, 31 July 1957 . Photo: Archant Library
Bank holiday visitors on the beach and seafront at Sheringham, 3 August 1953. Photo: Archant Library